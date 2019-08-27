Limerick golfing duo claim Audi Quattro Cup in Palmerstown

Seamus Lyons and Mark Fitzgerald from Limerick were announced as champions of the 2019 Audi Ireland quattro Cup as they topped the leader board at the national final, held on August 22 at Powerscourt Hotel & Golf Club, Co. Wicklow. The quattro Cup is one of the biggest amateur golf tournaments in Ireland, with 828 players competing in eight regional events to reach this year’s national final.

The Audi quattro Cup national final saw the six highest ranking pairs from eight regional qualifying heats tee off in the Irish final. Having won the competition, Seamus Lyons and Mark Fitzgerald have now been extended an invite to represent Ireland at the Audi quattro Cup world final in Austria next month.

The pair, qualifiers from the Audi Limerick heat, completed the incredibly competitive course with a final score of 43 points, scoring a total of 21 on the back 9 to seize the win finishing ahead of the teams of second placed, Ian Pericho & Anthony Daly, qualifiers from the Audi Waterford heat who totalled a points score of 43 points, scoring 19 on the back 9, and Audi Naas qualifiers Des Adams & Paul Keogh, who claimed third place with 43 points, scoring 19 on the back 9, with the former claiming a better score on the back 1.

A total of 94 golfers in 47 teams took part in the Audi Ireland quattro Cup National final. Following the trophy ceremony, golfers were treated to an interesting panel discussion hosted by Audi Ireland ambassador Sonya Lennon and featuring Audi Cork ambassador and former Ireland rugby international Peter Stringer and GUI National Coach, Neil Manchip, one of the driving forces behind Shane Lowry’s historic win at this year’s Open Championship.

The winners will now start their preparations for the Audi quattro Cup World final, held at the world-famous Golfclub Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee course in Kitzbühel, Austria from September 22-26.

Seamus Lyons and Mark Fitzgerald will tee off against finalists from 40 participant countries to compete for the title of Audi quattro Cup world champions. Established in 1991, the tournament welcomes approximately over 80,000 golfers globally each year, making the Audi quattro Cup the largest amateur golf series in the world.

Thorsten Godulla, Director, Audi Ireland commented: “On behalf of Audi Ireland we would like to congratulate Seamus and Mark on their fantastic victory at this year’s Audi Ireland National quattro Cup final. The competition for the title of Audi Ireland quattro Cup champions increases year on year and we are looking forward to supporting Seamus and Mark as they represent Audi Ireland at the Audi quattro Cup World Final in Kitzbühel, Austria next month.”

For further information, please visit https://audiquattrocup.com/.