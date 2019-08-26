Top international darts stars set for Limerick event

SOME of the biggest names in world darts are Limerick bound.

World No1 Michael Van Gerwen, five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld, Vincent Van deVoort and Robert Thorton all play in the Strand Hotel on Tuesday October 1 in a winner takes all 20k event.

The event is staged by Diamonds Promotions, who promise 'all the lights, giant screens, cameras and party atmosphere as witnessed on TV'.

There is a VIP Gold package available that affords a chance to play in the practice area with the international stars and gain their personal tips and advice. For the VIP Gold attendees there will be a mini tournament with each person getting to throw six darts and the top four scores will all get to play onstage at main event, complete with walk on music.

Tickets range from €150 down to €25 - available here