Semi and quarter final spots confirmed in Limerick Senior football championship

The last six teams in this season's Irish Wire sponsored Limerick Senior football championship have been confirmed. Champions Adare and Oola will lie in wait in the semi finals with both sides having won their respective groups.

Oola finished top of Group 2 this evening following a late 1-10 to 1-9 win over Newcastle West in what was a meeting of two unbeaten sides. Newcastle West will now meet Ballysteen on the weekend of September 7 in the first quarter final, while Fr Casey's second in group 1, will meeting St Kieran's, who were big winners over Galbally this afternoon.

On the relegation front, St Senan's will meet Limerick football royalty Drom-Broadford at a date and time to be confirmed. More to follow.