Limerick Golf Club does the double in Tramore

Limerick Golf Club have done the double, as they added the AIG Senior Cup title to the AIG Barton Shield win they had yesterday. Solid play again proved to be the winning formula with all five of the players winning in either the semi-final or final. (Report from Golfnet - see more here)

Limerick's Justin Kehoe set the pace, bringing in the first point on the 12th green. The four remaining matches were a lot closer though, Limerick brought in a second point when Owen O’Brien won on the 19th, and soon after Ciaran Vaughan holed out a six footer on the 18th to win his match and give Limerick their second Munster Pennant in two days.

In the morning semi-finals Limerick beat Thurles while Bandon came through a bruising battle with Tralee, winning on the 20th. Limerick now send two teams to Wesport for the AIG Cups & Shields national finals in September. Tramore (AIG Junior Cup), Nenagh (AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield) and Charleville (AIG Pierce Purcell Shield) are the other clubs going forward as Munster Champions.

AIG Senior Cup Munster Final

Limerick 4-1 Bandon

Owen O’Brien beat Kieran Hurley 19th

Ciaran Vaughan beat Dave McCarthy 1 hole

Patrick Naughton beat halved with Ger Tobin called in

Michael O’Kelly halved with Darren O’Donoghue called in

Justin Kehoe beat Dwayne Twomey 7&6

Semi-Finals:

Bandon 3-2 Tralee

Kieran Hurley lost to Fergal O’Sullivan, Brian O’Connell lost to Eoghan O’Donnell, Ger Tobin beat Graham Spring 20th, Darren O’Donoghue beat Anton O’Callaghan 2&1, Dwayne Twomey beat David Fitzgerald 2&1

Limerick 3.5-1.5 Thurles

Owen O’Brien lost to Lar Ryan 2 up, Michael O’Kelly beat Aaron Ryan 3&1

Ciaran Vaughan beat Evan Long 3&1, Patrick Naughton beat Paul Ronayne 2 up, Justin Kehoe halved with Paul Byrne called in