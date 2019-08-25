Limerick Junior Soccer Premier League Round Up

Pike Rovers 4 Coonagh Utd 1

Its a two way tie at the top of the Premier League after the fourth round of games with Pike Rvs and Ballynanty Rvs leading the pack by a point.

Pike ensured they get to the top following a 4-1 win over Coonagh.

Hero of the day for Pike was Eoin Hanrahan who scored twice and forced an own goal in the opening half.

New signing Oisin Kelly set him up for the opener and Shane Walsh played him through for a second. A mazy run by the Pike wideman ended with a cross that was deflected to the net.

Ger Myles pulled one back for Coonagh before the break. In a rather subdued second half Pike added one more through substitute Pat Mullins to seal the win.

Pike Rvs; Gary Neville, Wayne Colbert, Eddie O'Donovan, Brian O'Callaghan, Shane Walsh, Colin Daly, Conor Kavanagh, Eoin Hanrahan, Steve McGann, Oisin Kelly, Ian Fletcher, Sub, Pat Mullins

Coonagh; Josh Sheehan; Seamus Moloney, Joey Sheehan, Sean O'Dwyer, Darren Martin; Gordon McKevitt, Andrew Leyden, Eoin Martin, Keith Doran, Eoghan O'Neill; Ger Myles. Subs : Eddie Radcliff, Liam Morris, Lloyd White, Domhnall Organ

Ballynanty Rovers 1 Prospect Priory 0

Balla kept up their charge but once again needed a late late strike to seal the points.

Pity poor Prospect who defended gallantly for 90 minutes with keeper Darren Glasheen making a host of super saves. Just when it looked like they would get their reward, a long ball played forward saw Shane Guerin gather and with a sublime overhead kick played in-form Adrian Power through. The former Boro player kept his composure to round the keeper to score the winner to the delight and relief of a large Balla support.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Dan Lucey; Dara Hughes; Shane Guerin; Ken Meehan; Barry Quinn; Jordan Boland; Derek Daly; TJ O'Dwyer; Adrian Power; Dylan Kelly Higgins. Subs: Michael Guerin

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Ian Maher; Cyril Maher; Glen Kelly; Darren Hanlon; Philip Naughton; Chris Hogan; Jamie Beville; Jamie Hogan; Ian Clancy; Corey McAllum. Subs: Dave Power; Jason Hanlon; Jeffery O'Callaghan

Janesboro 2 Mungret Reg 0

Champions Janesboro won again to remain just a point behind the front two.

New signing Pat McDonagh gave ‘Boro something to smile about with a superb debut that saw him score twice to seal the points.

Played in by Bradley for the opener the exciting from man scored a superb second leaving a number of defenders in his wake before tappng in.

Janesboro: Tommy Holland; Frank Herr; Jason Cross; Cormac Roche; Lee O'Mara; Shane Stack; Steven Bradley; Aidan Hurley; Tyrique Leamy; Pat McDonagh; Arron Nunan. Subs:Declan Cusack; Evan Lynch

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Conor Myers; Martin Lennon; Brian Cotter; Adam Costello; Richie Burke; Cian McNicholas; Evan Barrett; Kian Barry; Colm Barrett; Yakuba Yabre. Subs; Craig Prendergast; Liam O'Sullivan; Darragh Killian; Rory Hanrahan

Geraldines 1 Regional Utd 4

Geraldines were brought back to earth when a very good Regional side beat them 4-1 in Garryowen.

The home side had the best of the early possession but were hit on the break when Shane Dillon opened his account.

Donal O'Connell added a second and before the break a superb third finished by Paul Sheehan ensured no comeback.

After the restart Kieran O'Connell netted from the spot before an injury to the midfielder marred a good day for the Dooradoyle club.

Karl Turner netted a consolation late on fro Dines.

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Danny O'Neill; Paul Fitzgerald; Thomas O'Grady; Clifton Carey; Dean McNamara; Barry Harnett; Cian Byrnes; Kevin Barry; Christy O'Neill; Karl Turner. Subs, Aaron Grant, Ross Mitchell, Ian O’Donoghue, Trevor Daly

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Jack O'Donovan; Martin Madden; Andrew Cowpar; Tom Frawley; Donal O'Connell; Kieran O'Connell; Ross Fitzgerald; Paudie Hartigan; Shane Dillon; Paul Sheehan. Sub Rob Shire

Nenagh AFC 0 Fairview Rgs 3

Fairview bounced back in style winning 3-0 on their trip to Nenagh.

Darragh Rainsford put Fairview on their way with a half time lead when keeper Duffy was unable to keep out a cross/shot.

After the break Rainsford moved joint top of the scoring charts with his fifth of the season and late on Paul Danaher headed home from Dermot Fitzgerald’s cross.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Dermot Fitzgerald; Paul Danaher; Jamie Enright; Mark Slattery; Jeffery Judge; Adam Frahill; Darragh Rainsford; Jason Lipper; Ross Mann; Ger Barry. Subs:John Mullane; Josh O'Rahilly; Liam Byrnes

Nenagh AFC: Taylor Duffy; Cathal Coonon; Jordan Lewis; Mark McKenna; Francis Munsterberg; Alan Sheehan; Roy Creagh; Luke Kennedy; Eoin Coffey; Jamie Bergin; Dan Butler. Subs: Jack Sanders; Alex Gardos; Craig Connolly

Kilmallock 2 Aisling Annacotty 5

Aisling picked up their first points of the season with a 5-2 win over Kilmallock. Buoyed by the news of the imminent arrival of Shane Clarke, Aisling proved too good for the home side.

Killian Moloney and Aaron Murphy traded scores with Kilmallock’s Paul Moloney and Killian Lyons to see the sides level at the break. After the restart Aisling upped the tempo and goals from

Mark McGrath restored the Aisling lead and needed a penalty save by Jack O’Brien to retain it before Colm O'Reilly and Nathan O'Callaghan completed the scoring.

Kilmallock: Charlie O'Shea; John Heffernan; Dave Todd; Evan Hudner; Killian Lyons; Jason Heffernan; Paul Moloney; Tommy Heffernan; Kieran Stubbins; Ben Quirke; Jack McGuire. Subs: Anthony Punch

Aisling Annacotty: Jack O'Brien; Conor Arthur; Graham Burke; Nathan O'Callaghan; Kennedy N'dip; Brendan O'Dwyer; Eoghan Burke; Killian Moloney; Paudie Walsh; Mark McGrath; Aaron Murphy. Subs: James Cleary; Steven Daly; Sam Egan; Colm O'Reilly; Shane Donegan