Limerick Junior Soccer Premier League Midweek Round Up

Fairview Rgs 1 Ballynanty Rovers 2

We had the first major shock of the season tonight when Ballynanty Rvs clipped the wings of high flying Fairview Rgs in the Fairgreen. Balla, far from impressive in their opening two outings and short a number of players on the night, were given little chance of beating the star studded home side but they turned in a courageous performance to score a superb win.

Having to rely on a solid defence for much of the game the Blues showed great discipline and held their shape throughout.

Along with a solid defence and keeper they had the excellent Adrian Power as the outlet time after time to ease the pressure.

After soaking up much pressure Barry Quinn won a corner for the visitors and Derek Daly’s delivery was headed home by Jordon Boland.

After the break Fairview went in search of an equaliser but were caught on the break when Dylan Kelly Higgins tacked on a second.

Fairview pulled one back with six minutes to play through Paul Danaher but solid defending won the day and Balla picked up the points to go joint top of the table.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Dan Lucey; Ryan Earls; Ken Meehan; Dara Hughes; Derek Daly; TJ O'Dwyer; Jordan Boland; Dylan Kelly Higgins; Barry Quinn; Adrian Power. Subs; Kevin Nolan; Adam O'Doherty

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Wall; Brian Fitzgerald; Jamie Enright; Dermot Fitzgerald; Mark Slattery; Adam Frahill; Jeffery Judge; Darragh Rainsford; James Fitzgerald; Ross Mann; Eddie Byrnes. Subs:Ger Barry; Jason Lipper; Paul Danaher

Aisling Annacotty 0 Geraldines 4

Geraldines are tied for first following their second success win, a 4-0 defeat of Aisling in Annacotty.

The home side struggled to live with the power of Kevin Barry who tormented all night.

Scoreless at the break Barry Harnett put Dines head before Danny O’Neill fired in the second.

A bullet from Kevin Barry and a goal from Karl Turner completed the scoring.

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Kennedy N'dip; James Cleary; Nathan O'Callaghan; Damien Collins; Steven Daly; Rian Brady; Killian Moloney; Mark McGrath; Paudie Walsh; Tommy Canty. Subs

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Danny O'Neill, Donie Curtin, Bobby Tier, Clifton Carey, Barry Harnett, Dean McNamara, Cian Byrnes, Kevin Barry, Christy O'Neill, Cian O'Donoghue, Subs, Ian O'Donoghue, Karl Turner, Trevor Daly, Thomas O'Grady

Pike Rovers 8 Kilmallock 0

Pike Rvs scored a facile win over an under strength Kilmallock XI.

Steve McGann opened the scoring and a hat trick from Jonathan Grant along with a brace from Shane Walsh and one from Colin Daly completed the rout.

Kilmallock: Charlie O'Shea; Shane Enright; Killian Lyons; Ger Kelly; Evan Hudner; Jason Heffernan; Paul Moloney; Kieran Stubbins; Jack McGuire; Conor Barry; Ben Quirke. Subs:Dan Clancy; Tom Bowyers; Colm O'Neill

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Eddie O'Donovan; Wayne Colbert; Ian Fletcher; Eoin Hanrahan; Shane Walsh; Conor Kavanagh; Colin Daly; Jonathan Grant; Steve McGann. Subs:Pat Mullins; Brian O'Callaghan; Barry Guerin

Regional Utd 2 Janesboro 3

After a poor opener Janesboro are right back in the mix of the Premier League race after a 3-2 win at Regional. Shane Clarke 0

Martin Madden put the home side in front but Shane Clarke levelled before the break.

Tyrique Leamy put Boro in front but Paul Sheehan equalised before Shane Stack cored the winner for the visitors.

Janesboro: Tommy Holland; Aidan Hurley; Jason Cross; Lee O'Mara; Tom Clarke; Declan Cusack; Steven Bradley; Shane Stack; Tyrique Leamy; Shane Clarke; Arron Nunan.

Subs:Eddie Brazier

Regional Utd:Rob Shier, Tom Frawley, Martin Madden, David Cowpar, Andrew Cowpar, Ross Fitzgerald, Paudie Hartigan, Kieran O'Connell, Paul Sheehan, Shane Dillon, Donal O'Connell, Subs, Willie Griffin, Peter Nash, Jack O'Donovan

Coonagh Utd 4 Nenagh AFC 5

A game that saw the lead change hands on a number of occasions went the way of Nenagh in a nine goal game.

Seamus Moloney and a hat trick from Ger Myles accounted for the Coonagh scores but Jamie Bergin (2), Luke Kennedy, Craig Connolly and an own gaol swung it Nenagh s way.

Coonagh Utd: Josh Sheehan; Seamus Moloney; Darren Martin; Joey Sheehan; Sean O'Dwyer; Eoin Martin; Gordon McKevitt; William Brick; Eddie Radcliffe; Ger Myles; Liam Morris. Subs:Billy Connors

Nenagh AFC: Taylor Duffy; Jack Sanders; Eoin Coffey; Jordan Lewis; Mark McKenna; Roy Creagh; Declan O'Meara; Luke Kennedy; Alex Gardos; Alan Sheehan; Jamie Bergin. Subs:Craig Connolly; Jamie Lee Finn

Mungret Reg 1 Prospect Priory 0

Mungret Regional got their Premier account off the ground tonight when they defeated a hard working Prospect XI. Brian Cotter scored the only goal of the game to seal the points.

Mungret Reg: Shane Hogan; Conor Myers; Adam Costello; Brian Cotter; Dylan Frawley; Richie Burke; Cian McNicholas; Colm Barrett; Liam O'Sullivan; Kian Barry; Evan Barrett. Subs:Evan O'Grady; Craig Prendergast

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Dean Glasheen; Ian Maher; Darren Hanlon; Cyril Maher; Philip Naughton; Chris Hogan; Adrian Healy; Derek Hanlon; Trevor Hogan; James Cleary. Subs:Ian Clancy; Danny Colbert; Jamie Hogan; Dave Power