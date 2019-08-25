Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Notes

Adare manor

LADIES: The Junior and Novice Cup Prizes to the Junior Girls, August 14: Winners: Junior Cup Emily Frost; Novice Cup Eimear Wallace.

STABLEFORD: 18 Hole S/T competition sponsored by Aisling Maher Boutique, Adare village. 15/08/2019; 1st Nora Dwane (32) 38pts; 2nd Mary Keane (21) 34pts (B9); 3rd Carol Shine (26) 34 pts.

Result: 9 Hole S/F Competition; 1st Rose Fitzgerald (27) 14pts; Beginners Competition: 1st Mary Giltenane.

STABLEFORD OPEN: Eileen Gleeson 18 Hole S/F Open Competition 18/08/2019 sponsored by Gleeson Sports. 1st Overall Winner Marie Barker (17) 35pts (B9) Best Gross Silver: Margaret Keyes (10) 23pts gross; 2nd Silver Marion Noonan (19) 32pts; Best Gross Bronze: Deirdre Leahy (23) 15 pts gross; 2nd Bronze: Margaret Phillips (25) 35pts; 3rd Overall Niamh Keyes (36) 35 pts; 4th Overall Anne Murphy (21) 33 pts.

Upcoming competitions: August 22. Open Team of Three sponsored by Tadgh Kearney. 29th 18th Hole S/F sponsored by Mary O’Brien, Nora O’Brien and Una Finn. 23rd &24th August Presidents Prize Liam Heffernan. 5th September. Christmas Hamper sponsored by Dave & Marie Spieran; 6th September Pre-Pro-Am Qualifier in aid of the Children’s Grief Centre. 12th Sept Captain Eoin Shanahan Prize to the Ladies. 13th September Pre-Pro-Am Qualifier in aid of the Manor Fields Adare. 19th Sept Two Ball Better Ball Competition. Sponsored by Con & Deirdre Ward.

26th Sept 18 Hole S/ F Comp sponsored by Limerick Travel.

News: A competition for the Junior and Novice Cup Prizes to the Junior Girls took place on the August 14. In addition to the Novice and Junior Cups there were a selection of beautiful prizes from Lady Capt. Mary Moran to the Junior Girls. All the girls had a very pleasant round of golf with refreshments and presentation of prizes taking place after the end of the competition.

Unfortunately, it is that time of year when our Junior Girls are nearing the end of their coaching sessions and are preparing to return to school. Adare Manor Golf Club are very proud of their Junior Girls, we hope that they will keep up the good work and practice whenever they get the opportunity. We look forward to their return again next year. A very special thanks to Deirdre Ward for managing and coaching the Junior Girls this year.

BALLYBUNION

VICE-CAPTAIN'S PRIZE: Next weekend we have our Vice Captain's Prize (Mr Morgan Mooney). The presentation will take place on Sunday evening along with other outstanding prizes.

SCRAMBLE: On Friday 30th August we will have another Scramble & Barbecue, starting from 5pm.

CLUB CLASSIC: Our Club Classic (team of 4) is also coming up with entry set at €25 per person. It starts on Thursday 29th August and continues on Saturday-Sunday 31st August-1st September.

moorehaven classic: The Moorehaven Classic (JPMcManus Pro-Am Pre-Qualifier) runs 19th-20th September, entry is €150 per person including food on the day of play & entry to the Pro-Am in 2020.

lotto: Our Lotto Jackpot of €20,000 remains up for grabs. Entry is just €2 with 3 tickets for €5.

Upcoming Fixtures: Tuesday, August 20 - Tuesday Open Singles. Saturday-Sunday, August 24-25, Vice Captain's Prize, Mr Morgan Mooney.

OPEN SINGLES: Tuesday, August 13 Tuesday Open Singles: 1st: Denis Grant (17) 42 pts. 2nd: Pat Cleary (13) 40 pts. 3rd: Steven Murray (03) 39 (b9).

Saturday, August 17, Open Singles, Ian Quinlan Bar: 1st: Niall Carew (15) 39 pts. 2nd: Bernard Murphy (15) 38 pts. 3rd: James Ryan (06)37 pts.

CLUB SINGLES: Sunday, August 18, Club Singles, Pat Fanning, Caplan Construction: Winner: Bernard Murphy (14) 70 (b9). 2nd: James O'Brien (10) 70. 3rd: Pat Ryan [G] (04) 71. Best Gross: Steven Murray 76 Gross.

Seniors: Limerick: Winners 85 pts: John Gleeson, Michael Maher, Jack O’Dwyer, Ignatius Walsh. 2nd 82 pts: Gerry Morrissey, Oliver O’Connor, Tom O’Dea, Maurice Power. 3rd 81 pts: Joe Crosse, Michael Lynch, Billy O’Reilly, Pat Walsh. Thursday: Winners 95 pts: Connie Hayes, Paddy Kelly (K), Michael Maher, Eric Rochford. 2nd 94 pts (b9): Connie McInerney, Tom O’Dea, Jack O’Dwyer, Larry Ryan. 3rd 94 pts: Rody Dwan, Tom Ellard, Seán English, John Ryan (B). 4th 90 pts: John Godfrey, Tom O’Connor, John O’Dea, Ignatius Walsh.

Juniors: 1st: Donnacha Cleary (10) 36pts. 2nd: Sean Cleary (30) 34pts.

FRIDAY SCRAMBLE: Friday Scramble: Winners: Fionnuala Fenton, Liam Ryan, Michael O'Brien 33.2 pts. 2nd: Lady President Olive Mulvihill, Niall Carew, Michael Kinahan 33.5 pts. Scramble & B.B.Q. on Friday 30th from 5pm.

Lotto: 2, 3, 21 & 24: Jackpot not won: Next Week €20,000. Lucky Dips: Catherine Power (Kilmallock), Niall Considine, Janice Dunne (Carlow), Jean Breen, Joan & Gertrude (Scallagheen). Promoter: Doreen Donovan.

Ballykisteen

LADIES: Results: Tuesday, August 13: 18 Hole Stableford: Winner Mary T Real 36 Pts. Runner Up Claire Ryan 35 Pts (CB). Third Catherine English 35 Pts.

Thursday 15th August – 9 Hole Qualifier: Winner Neasa Fahy O’Donnell 21 Pts. Runner Up Vivienne Dee 19 Pts (CB). Third Mary Lonergan 19 Pts.

18-HOLE V PAR: Sunday, August 18 18 Hole V-Par: Winner Catherine English -2. Runner Up Claire Griffin -3 (CB). Third Jane Cowhey -3.

Upcoming Fixtures: Thursday 22nd, 9 Hole Qualifier. Saturday 24th (Alt) and Tuesday 27th, 18 Hole Stableford. Sunday 25th 18 Hole Stableford.

Lady President’s Day is fast approaching – Sunday 8th September. Full details to follow.

SOUTH OF IRELAND OPEN: South of Ireland Open Mixed Foursomes is just 3 weeks away, Sunday 15th September. Further details and entry to this hugely popular event can be made to Marian Riordan – 062 32117. It is a shotgun start at 12 noon with complimentary tea/coffee and scones on arrival.

Intending players are asked to get their entry in and their name on the timesheet a.s.a.p.

Club Friendly Golf: 9 Hole ladies’ Par 3 competition each Wednesday evening at 6pm and mixed scramble each Friday at 6pm.

JB Carr: Last week was another great week in the history of our club when our JB Carr team were crowned Munster Champions. After our home leg we held a 5-0 lead going into the away leg in Tralee Golf Club but we were expecting a fight back from the home team on their own course. And so it proved with a very strong wind (even gail force at times) blowing in from the Atlantic it made playing conditions very difficult. In fairness to both teams the standard of play was very good. Both teams were very evenly matched and no pairing was more than 1up playing the back nine. With things getting very tight our pairing of Tom Ryan and Michael Greensmyth secured the point needed by Ballykisteen on the 17th to gain victory. Great credit goes to Managers John Bennett and Tom Holton for their commitment and guidance and our team of Pat Irwin & Willie Hartnett, Tom Ryan & Michael Greensmyth, Bill Hanley & Walter Shanahan, Michael F Ryan & PJ Carey and TJ Riordan & Ger Finan. ALL-IRELAND SERIES: We now go forward to represent Munster in the All-Ireland series on Saturday and Sunday August 31st and September 1st in Woodenbridge Golf Club in Wicklow where our opponents will be Castlebar from Connaught, Rossmore from Ulster and The Curragh from Leinster. It's a great achievement for the club and hopefully our success will continue.

Senior Results: Tuesday August 6: 1st Sean Murphy, Liam Greensmyth, Tom Gwens; 2nd John Ryan, Larry Kelly, Bernard Kennedy; 3rd Joe Leahy, Sean Ryan, Pat Duggan.

Tuesday August 13: 1st Pa Ryan, M Kennedy, Tom Gwens; 2nd G Barry, Thady Green, John Higgins; 3rd Liam Greensmyth, Ed O Donnell M Fowler

Presidents Prize: President Steven Cully is hosting his day on Saturday 24th August. Members as asked to book their tee times early as we are expecting a large turnout to support our very popular President .

BALLYNEETY

MEN: Open Singles; 1st Sean Tobin 43 points; 2nd Darragh Rayns 39 points; 3rd Niall Ramsbottom 38 points; Css 69 37 points.

Club singles: Winner Sean Cooke 37 points; Cat 1 Damien Browne 34 points; Cat 2 Jamie Finnan 36 points; Cat 3 Barry McMahon 35 points. Css Saturday 36 points Css Sunday 34 points

MINOR SCRATCH CUP: Minor scratch cup sponsored by Garry Brothers: 1st Michael Kenny 35 points; 2nd Mossy Wrenn 32 points; 3 Philip King 31 points; Best nett Ken Hogan 35 points: Css Saturday 34 points Css Sunday 36 points.

Ladies: August Medal sponsored by Vines Bar & Restaurant; 1st Yvonne Sheahan 71; 2nd Olivia Hayes 71; Best Gross Leonie Campbell (7) 85; 3rd Joann McGlinchey 71; Css Sunday 70 Css Wednesday 71.

Seniors: James Leonard Captain's Prize; 1st Anthony Ryan 44 points; 2nd Tom Buckley 38 points; 3rd Tom Ryan 36 points b/9; 4th Tom Clohessy 36 points; 5th Patsy Davern 36 b/9; 6th Frank Keating 36 b/6; Cat A Minie O'Brien; Cat B Vincent Toomey; Cat C Martin Sexton; Front 9 Tom O'Rourke 21 points; Back 9 John Hayes 19; Guest Prize Joe Leonard

Charleville

RESULTS: Mixed Scramble Results 19-08-19; 1st Tadgh Cronin, Imelda Madigan, Sean O'Connor; 2nd Anthony Fitzgerald, Eileen Fleming, John Cooke.

OPEN SINGLES: Tuesday, August 13:

18 Hole Open Singles; 1st John Brazil (14) 38pts, 2nd Cian O’Connell (6) 38pts, CSS: 36pts.

SENIORS: Seniors Outing to Tipperary Golf Club; 1. Noel O'Mahony, Anton Noonan, Tony Fehan 90 pts CB; 2. Tony Connolly, Dona Egan, Tom Noonan, 90pts; 3. John O'Keeffe, Mike Irwin, Eamon MaGuire 89pts; 4. Willie Smith, David O'Connor, John Madigan 87pts; 5. John P Collins, Paddy O'Kelly, Joakim Stokes 87pts.

JUNIOR SCRATCH CUP: Sat/Sun 17th/18th August, sponsored By Cavanaghs Of Charleville & Mallow: Junior Scratch Cup; 1st Cathal Hawe (6) 77; 2nd Luc Doyle (6) 78; 3rd Tom Tupper (5) 78; Best Nett Michael Thompson (9) 72; CSS: Sat 73; CSS: Sun 73.

Intermediate Scratch Cup; 1st John Brazil (13) 81, 2nd Mark Kennedy (12) 84, 3rd John O’Keeffe (13) 84; Best Nett Michael Keating (15) 72; PCSS: Sat 73; CSS: Sun 73

Fixtures: Thursay, Friday, Saturday 22th/23th/24th August

Presidents Prize; (Mr Barra O’Dwyer). Sunday 25th August; Dave Noonan Cup; 18 Hole Open Singles.

Ladies Results: Young at Heart Monday, August 19: Best Card. Olive Connolly (22) 18pts.

MEDAL STROKE: Ladies 18 Hole Medal Stroke Competition, Thursday, August 15: 1st Patricia Walsh (16) 73 Nett; 2nd Josephine Moloney (28) 79 Nett c/b, CSS 75.

Duhallow Shield: Congrats to Charleville ladies team of Margaret Cashman, Kay Cagney, Geraldine Dollery, Betty Coughlan, Josephine Moloney and Catherine McCarthy beat Fermoy in Doneraile 2-1 on Sunday in the first round of the Duhallow Shield.

Congratulations to the Charleville ladies team who beat Doneraile 2-1 in the second round of the Duhallow Shield in Fermoy. Team members are Margaret Cashman & Kay Cagney, Aine McMahon & Betty Coughlan, Josephine

Moloney & Catherine McCarthy. Team Manager: Phil Curtin.

KILRUSH

RESULTS: Saturday, 17 August: Vice Captain’s Prize (Mr Kevin Clancy); 1 John Hehir (14) 39 pts; 2 Cyril Kelly (17) 37 pts; Best Gross D O’Donovan (7) 29 pts; 3 David McMahon (12) 36 pts; 4 Terry O’Hare (17) 36 pts; CAT I Tom Clancy (7) 36 pts; CAT II Tom Coffey (12) 35 pts; CAT III Brendan Carrig (28) 35 pts; Front Nine Anthony Gilmartin (18) 20 pts; Back Nine Oisín Morrissey (22) 20 pts (Back 6)

SENIOR MEN CAPTAIN'S PRIZE: Wednesday, 14 August: Senior Men Captain’s Prize (Mr Noel Thornton); 1 Michael Ryan (9) 39 pts; 2 Pat Shannon (16) 38 pts; 3 Jim Kelly (21) 36 pts; 4 John Donnelly (13) 36 pts; 5 John Saunders (14) 36 pts; B9 Tom O’Dea; F9 Michael Hogan; Long Drive: Jim Young; Nearest Pin: Michael Leonard.

ladies singles: Thursday, 15 August 2019 K + A Ladies’ Singles; 1 Martina Walsh (22) 40 pts; 2 Joan O’Malley (18) 38 pts; 3 M Donnelly (17) 37 pts; 4 AM Donnellan (16) 37 pts; CAT I Ger Burke (18) 33 pts; CAT II Maura McSwiggan (28) 34 pts; CAT III Jean Lorigan (31) 33 pts

mixed foursomes: Friday 16 August: Howard Perpetual 18 Holes Mixed Foursomes; 1 Mary G Nolan (18) & George Nolan (14) 64; 2 Mary Young (22) & Jim Young Sr (7) 64.5; Best Gross Margaret Donnelly (17) & Neil Browne (7) 79;

3 Jean Lorrigan (30) & J Donnelly (13) 65.5.

UPCOMING EVENTS: Saturday 24, Sunday 25, August: 25th Anniversary Team of Three. Any Combination, sponsored by 1994 Kilrush Golf Club Committee.

LIMERICK

RESULT: August Medal: Sponsored by Bella Italia: Results of Saturday 17th & Sun 18th August: 1st Liam Murphy (23) 68 nett; 2nd Con McGee (10) 68 nett; BG Patrick Naughton (1) 72 gross; 3rd Barry O’Connor (25) 69 nett; 4th Ken Leonard (20) 71 nett; 5th Michael Minogue (12) 71 nett. CSS Sat 72, CSS Sun 74.

LADIES: Competition: Ladies PGA Tankard; Sponsor: Lee Harrington

Date: 13/08/19; 1st Mary Pat Butler (23) 39 pts; 2nd Aileen McNamara (18). 38 pts; Best Gross: Fiona McGann (7) 27 pts; 3rd Renza Lyons (21) 35pts; 9 Hole Competition: Deirdre O'Donovan (29) 17pts

NEWCASTLE WEST

SENIORS GOLF: Results: Outing to Shannon: 1st Dave Madigan, Sean Duggan & Ger Healy; 2nd Tom Giltenane, Joe Roe, Donie Enright & Mossie O’Connor. Monday, August 19: 1st Mossie O’Connor & Denis Scanlon; 2nd Tom Giltenane & Maurice Fitzgerald.

Fixtures: Monday, August 26: 16 Hole Scramble, draw at 9.45am, last draw at 10.15. Wednesday, September 4: outing to Beauford Golf Club, draw at 10am in Beauford

MENS CLUB: Men’s Club Results: Open Singles, August 15: 1st: William Harnett (13) 39pts; 2nd: John Conmy (18) 38pts; Best Gross: Thomas Sexton (2) 35pts; CSS 71

FUNDRAISER: Singles/Junior Cup Fundraiser; Saturday 17th/Sunday 18th August; 1st: Robert Hanley (15), 42pts; 2nd: Pat Sheahan (12), 42pts; Best Gross: Eoin Lenihan (6), 36pts; CSS 71.

Tipperary

LADIES: Fixtures: Wednesday August 28, 18 holes stableford kindly sponsored by Crossogue Preserves.

Results: Wednesday July 31st:

18 hole stableford sponsored by Tipperary Credit Union; Winner: Claire Conroy (30) 36pts; R/up: Ellie O'Sullivan (17) 34pts; 3rd: Fionnuala Fenton (36) 33pts; 9 hole winner: Veronica Crowe (36) 15pts

Notes: Our Lady Captain Mrs Mary O'Doherty is holding her outing on Friday August 23 at Cahir Park Golf Club, entry sheet on noticeboard in the ladies lockerroom.

