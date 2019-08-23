Limerick weekly athletics Round Up

A number of Limerick club athletes competed in the Masters Track and Field finals in Tullamore at the weekend. Highlights include Susan Murnane of Limerick AC who won silver in the 800m and was fourth in the 1,500m.

Keith Daly, also of Limerick AC was third in the 800m and 1,500m finals. Aogan MacDomhnaill represented West Limerick AC coming fourth in the 5,000m final.

Tim Ryan of Dooneen AC won gold in the 400m, silver in 200m and bronze in 100m. Ger O’Shea won the 400m and was third in the 200m. Shane O’Sullivan was third in the 800m and fifth in the 1,500m. John Sheehan won silver in the high jump, discus, hammer and javelin.

Community Games National Festival

UL was the venue for the second year running for the August festival. Limerick was represented in many events in track and field.

In the field events, Geoffrey Joy O’Regan won the U16 high jump, Leagh Moloney won the U14 long jump, Joe Fitzgerald won bronze in the U12 long puck and Ellie Mulqueen won bronze in the U14 long puck.

In relays, the boys 4 x 100m Regional Limerick team won silver. The team consisted of Gideon Cobbssarko, Jack Crowley, Jack Dervan, Julian Mahango, Adam Robinson.

The U10 mixed 4 x 100 relay team from Ahane, Castleconnell won silver in their event – their team consisted of Chloe Carey, Megan Clifford, Aidan Donnelly, John Farrell, Jack Hannon, Aisling Murphy.

The Regional Limerick team in the U16 4 x 200m also won silver. Seodhna Dervan, Sally Dickson, Matthew Kearney, Maria Campbell, Kelvin O’Carroll and Davis Okake on this squad.

Denis Matthews won the U14 100m final, Josh Boland won the U14 hurdles, Megan O’Shea won the U10 hurdles and Victoria Amiadamen won bronze in the U14 hurdles.

Upcoming Cross

Country Season

Cross Country season is upon us in a few weeks and some provisional fixtures are now available. In Limerick, UL is the venue for the juvenile 4 x 500m relays on September 15th. Bilboa AC and Kilmallock AC will host two further County events on September 22nd and October 13th respectively.

The Munster even, novice and U23 championships will take place in Limerick on Sunday, 20th October.

The Munster uneven and senior championships will be in Cork on Sunday, November 10th. The Munster Masters and juvenile and inter club relays will be held in Kerry on Sunday, 17th November.

Parkrun

Shane Clifford, Fergal Daly, David Lowe were the first three home in Parkrun in Mungret. Aisling Ahern, Louise Matthews and Siobhan O’Connor were first three women home.

In Ul, Ian McQuate, Benjamin Manuel and Niall Harris were first three home with Shona O’Flynn, Suzanne Foot and Antoinette Coleman the first three women.

Upcoming events

There are several local events taking place over the coming weeks. The Munster mile and 5k hosted by Dooneen AC will take place on Sunday, August 25 in conjunction with the Limerick Show.

This is a family fun day aimed to encourage people of all abilities to run/jog/walk the Munster Mile or 5k at Limerick Racecourse.

Entry fee for the Munster Mile is €10 for adults, €15 for the 5K, €5 for all U16s, and €25 for a family. All race entries include free entry to the Limerick Show. All finishers of the Munster Mile will receive a commemorative medal. The first 80 people to enter the Munster 5K will receive a commemorative t-shirt. Enter online now at www.dooneenattheracecourse.com.

Charleville International half marathon will take place on the 15th September at 10am. This event sells out quickly every year. The Limerick women’s mini marathon will take place on September 29 at 12pm in UL.