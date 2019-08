WATCH: Mixed luck for Munster sides in the under-age interprovincials

THERE was mixed luck for the three Munster sides in interprovincial action on Wednesday as the Munster U18 Club side defeated Ulster, while the Munster U18 Schools and Munster U-19 side suffered defeat.

The Munster U18 Clubs side defeated Ulster U18 Clubs 24-7 at UL, while the Munster Schools U18 side lost out to Ulster U18 Schools 18-10 also at UL on Wednesday.

Munster U18 Schools managed two tries through Daniel Hurley and Darragh French.

Meanwhile, the Munster U19s fell to a narrow 13-11 defeat to Ulster U19 in their interprovincial fixture at Bangor Grammar School.

Munster U18 Clubs 24, Ulster U18 Clubs 7, University of Limerick

Scorers: Munster U18 Men’s Clubs: Tries: Anthony Castillo, Darragh McCarthy, Ihechi Oji, Luke Underwood Doyle; Cons: Tony Butler 2

Ulster U18 Men’s Clubs: Jack Milton; Cons: Thomas McDevitt

HT: Munster U18 Men’s Club 12 Ulster U18 Men’s Clubs 0

#U18Festival



HT in U18 Men’s Schools Interpro:



Ulster 18 Munster 0



Great support between the provincial teams too! #FutureIsGreen pic.twitter.com/Y30drgfOfQ — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 21, 2019

Ulster U18 Schools 18, Munster U18 Schools 10, University of Limerick

Ulster U18 Men’s Schools: Tries: Rory Telfer, James McCormick, Jamie McNeight; Cons: Pens: Ross McKay

Munster U18 Men’s Schools: Tries: Daniel Hurley, Darragh French; Cons: Pens:

HT: Ulster U18 Men’s Schools 18 Munster U18 Men’s Schools 0

Munster U19s v Ulster, Wednesday, August 21 at Bangor Grammar School: Aaron Leahy (CBC); Killian Dineen (Ardscoil Ris), Harry O’Riordan (C) (CBC), Jack Delaney (Crescent College), Conor McMahon (Nenagh RFC); Jamie Shanahan (Skibbereen RFC), John O’Sullivan (Rockwell College); Liam Bishop (Nottingham RFC), Billy Kingston (PBC), Mark Donnelly (CBC), John Moloney (Castletroy College), John Forde (PBC), Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel RFC), Jack Kelleher (PBC), Daniel Okeke (Ardscoil Ris). Replacements: Joe Rickard (Crescent College), Matt McCarthy (Clonakilty RFC), Craig Finn (St Munchin’s), Will O’Callaghan (Ardscoil Ris), Jack Ward Murphy (Ardscoil Ris), Mark O’Connor (CBC), Alan Flannery (Rockwell College), Tim Hegarty (Old Christians RFC).

Munster U18 Schools v Ulster, Wednesday, August 21 at UL: Darragh French (PBC); Conor O’Shaughnessy (St Munchin’s), Will Twomey (Glenstal Abbey), Darragh Casserly (Crescent College), Daniel Hurley (PBC); Alexander Wood (St Munchin’s), Donnacha O’Callaghan (St Munchin’s); Kean Sheehy (St Munchin’s), Luke McAuliff (CBC), Corey Hanlon (CBC), Jason Aherne (CBC), James Morrison (CBC), Sam O’Sullivan (PBC), Dylan O’Connor (Kanturk RFC/CBC), Liam Neilan (St Munchin’s). Replacements: Ronan O’Sullivan (CBC), Kieran Ryan (St Munchin’s), Darragh McSweeney (PBC), Dean O’Grady (Crescent College), James O’Donovan (Bandon Grammar), Nick Green (Bandon Grammar), Jack Oliver (Castletroy College), Shane Buckley (CBC), George Coomber (CBC), Sam Hanrahan (Castletroy College).

#U18Festival



FT in Round 2 U18 Men’s Club Interprovincial:

Munster 24 Ulster 7



(Ihechi Oji with the try here) #FutureIsGreen pic.twitter.com/sGywGQ2AL4 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 21, 2019

Munster U18 Clubs v Ulster, Wednesday, August 21 at UL: Owen Byrne (Thurles RFC); Ihechi Oji (Douglas/Carrigaline RFC), Luke Doyle (Waterford City), James Finn (Nenagh Ormond RFC), Anthony Castillo (Mallow RFC); Tony Butler (Ennis RFC) (VC), Ethan Coughlan (Ennis RFC); Bradley Aherne (Galbally RFC), Dylan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond RFC) (C), Darragh McCarthy (Cobh Pirates RFC), Edwin Edugobo (Cobh Pirates RFC), Diarmuid Dennehy (Bruff RFC), Conor Moloney (Ennis RFC), Sam Quinlan (Thurles RFC), Jack O’Sullivan (Cobh Pirates RFC). Replacements: Thomas Land (Midleton RFC), Daniel McCarthy (Midleton RFC), Kian Regan (Tralee RFC), David Bamidele (Cork Con RFC), Shane Cawley (Waterpark RFC), PJ Cronin (Cobh Pirates RFC), Seamus Lynn (Tralee RFC), Jaymes O’Sullivan (Cashel RFC), Guilherme Patricia Ventura (Highfield RFC), Fabian Loughrey (Sunday’s Well RFC).