Fifth place finish for Limerick's Eoin Corby at World Junior Swimming championships

Limerick's Eoin Corby finished fifth in this evening's Men's 100m Breaststroke at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest. Seventeen year old Corby, of Limerick Swimming Club, is soon to be a six year student in Salesian College, Pallaskenry. The talented swimmer missed out on a bronze medal by a single second. The race was won in a time of 59.97 by Vladislav Gerasimenko of Russia, with Josh Matheny of the USA in Silver and his compatriot Kevin Houseman in third. Corby will be back in action Friday in the 200m Breaststroke.