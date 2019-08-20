Wednesday's Junior soccer fixtures 'off' as mark of respect

All Limerick junior soccer matches scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday August 21, have been postponed as a mark of respect to former Limerick soccer referee Dave Weldrick. The funeral arrangements for the former University of Limerick lecturer, who tragically died after a drowning accident in Kilkee at the weekend, have been announced. David reposes at Griffin's Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5pm, with the removal to Mary Magdalene Church in Monaleen at 7pm. His funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon on Thursday, followed by a private cremation at a later date.

Late of Walkinstown, Dublin, University of Limerick, Irish Soccer Referees' Society Limerick Branch, Janesboro FC., Pike Rovers, Aisling Annacotty and Limerick Walking Club.

Fixture Postponed are:

Wednesday Aug 21st

(All games kick off 6.30)

1A League

Hyde Rgs v Shelbourne

Kilfrush v Star Rvs

Geraldines B v Knockainey

Ballylanders v Southend

Granville Rgs v Summerville Rvs

Castle Rvs v Patrickswell

Div 2A League

Meanus v Hyde Rgs B

Corbally Utd B v Janesboro B

Wembley Rvs v Kilmallock B

Castle Utd v Herbertstown

Knockainey B v Murroe B

Caherconlish v Prospect Priory B