Munster Rugby domestic fixtures confirmed

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Munster Rugby domestic fixtures confirmed

Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.

 

Wednesday 21st August                                                         

Under 19 Inter Provincials: Ulster v Munster, Bangor GS, 12.30pm;

Under 18 Schools Inter Provincials: Leinster v IQ Rugby, 4G UL, 5pm;

Ulster v Munster, 4G UL, 7pm;

Under 18 Clubs Inter Provincials: Connacht v Leinster, 4G UL, 7pm;

Munster v Ulster, 4G UL, 3pm;

Under 16 Friendly Inter Provincial: Munster v Connacht, UL - South Campus, 12.30pm;

Friday 23rd August                                                      

Celtic Cup: Munster v Ospreys, Irish Independent Park, 7.30pm;

Sporting Limerick Charity Cup: Bruff v Garryowen, Kilballyowen Park, 7.30pm;

Nenagh Ormond v U.L. Bohemian, New Ormond Park, 7.30pm;

Old Crescent v Shannon, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;

Saturday 24th August                                                   

Woman’s Inter Provincials: Connacht v Munster, Sportsground, 3pm;

Ulster v Leinster, Palace Grounds, 7pm;

Under 18 Girls Inter Provincials: Connacht v Munster, Sportsground, 1pm;

Ulster v Leinster, Palace Grounds, 3pm;

Cork Charity Cup: Cashel v Highfield, Spafield;

Cork Charity Shield: Clonmel v Sunday's Well, Clonmel, 1.30pm;

Garryowen Cup: Fethard v Kilfeacle, Fethard;   

Junior Friendly: Fethard v Galbally, Fethard, 7.30pm;

Richmond v Thurles, Canal Bank, 3pm;

St. Senan's v Ballina, Jim Slattery Park;

Under 18 Friendly: Carrick-on-Suir v Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir, 11am;

Sunday 25th August                                                      

Under 19 Inter Provincials: Leinster v Munster, Maynooth Univ., tbc;

Under 18 Schools Inter Provincials: Munster v Leinster, 4G UL, 5pm;

Ulster v IQ Rugby, 4G UL, 11am;

Under 18 Club Inter Provincials: Connacht v Munster, 4G UL, 3pm;

Ulster v Leinster, 4G UL, 1pm;

Under 17 Inter Provincial Friendly: Munster v Connacht, Thomond Park Back Pitch, 12pm;

Tuesday 27th August                                                    

Cork Charity Cup: Cork Constitution v Dolphin, Temple Hill, 7.30pm;