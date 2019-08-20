Munster Rugby domestic fixtures confirmed
Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.
Wednesday 21st August
Under 19 Inter Provincials: Ulster v Munster, Bangor GS, 12.30pm;
Under 18 Schools Inter Provincials: Leinster v IQ Rugby, 4G UL, 5pm;
Ulster v Munster, 4G UL, 7pm;
Under 18 Clubs Inter Provincials: Connacht v Leinster, 4G UL, 7pm;
Munster v Ulster, 4G UL, 3pm;
Under 16 Friendly Inter Provincial: Munster v Connacht, UL - South Campus, 12.30pm;
Friday 23rd August
Celtic Cup: Munster v Ospreys, Irish Independent Park, 7.30pm;
Sporting Limerick Charity Cup: Bruff v Garryowen, Kilballyowen Park, 7.30pm;
Nenagh Ormond v U.L. Bohemian, New Ormond Park, 7.30pm;
Old Crescent v Shannon, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;
Saturday 24th August
Woman’s Inter Provincials: Connacht v Munster, Sportsground, 3pm;
Ulster v Leinster, Palace Grounds, 7pm;
Under 18 Girls Inter Provincials: Connacht v Munster, Sportsground, 1pm;
Ulster v Leinster, Palace Grounds, 3pm;
Cork Charity Cup: Cashel v Highfield, Spafield;
Cork Charity Shield: Clonmel v Sunday's Well, Clonmel, 1.30pm;
Garryowen Cup: Fethard v Kilfeacle, Fethard;
Junior Friendly: Fethard v Galbally, Fethard, 7.30pm;
Richmond v Thurles, Canal Bank, 3pm;
St. Senan's v Ballina, Jim Slattery Park;
Under 18 Friendly: Carrick-on-Suir v Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir, 11am;
Sunday 25th August
Under 19 Inter Provincials: Leinster v Munster, Maynooth Univ., tbc;
Under 18 Schools Inter Provincials: Munster v Leinster, 4G UL, 5pm;
Ulster v IQ Rugby, 4G UL, 11am;
Under 18 Club Inter Provincials: Connacht v Munster, 4G UL, 3pm;
Ulster v Leinster, 4G UL, 1pm;
Under 17 Inter Provincial Friendly: Munster v Connacht, Thomond Park Back Pitch, 12pm;
Tuesday 27th August
Cork Charity Cup: Cork Constitution v Dolphin, Temple Hill, 7.30pm;
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on