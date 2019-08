Victorious weekend for Limerick as underage footballers secure two titles

On Saturday last in Abbotstown both Limerick's U15 football squads brought home silverware in the finals of the Dermot Earley Tournament. The men in green collected the Dermot Earley Cup with a 2-8 to 0-12 win over Antrim, while Limerick also won the Dermot Earley silver shield by defeating Roscommon 5-11 to 2-10.

Limerick u15 Squad winners of the Dermot Earley Cup Final

Limerick 2-08 Antrim 0-12,



Adam O'Keeffe (Galtee Gales), Calum Ryan (Askeaton/ Ballysteen), Alan Finnegan (St Senans), Jamie Behan (Kildimo Pallaskenry), Liam Dennehy (Ballylanders), Cathal O'Mahony (Galbally), Lee Foley (Drom Bradford), Conor Finn (Galbally), Darragh Murray (Monaleen), Marc Nolan (Fr Caseys), Oisin O’Connor (Monaleen), Killian Aherne (Blackrock), Sean Geraghty (Newcastlewest), Owen O'Sullivan (Galbally), Conal O'Duinn (Monaleen), Jake Foley (Mungret / St Pauls), Darragh Clifford (Monaleen), Ross McNally (Claughaun) Matt Moane (Askeaton/ Ballysteen), Dylan O'Connor (Fr Caseys), Culann Quigley (Fr Caseys), Jack Summers (Mungret / St Pauls)



Limerick u15 Squad winners of the Dermot Earley Silver Shield

Limerick 5-11 Roscommon 2-10

Colm O’Loughlin (Bruff), Will Madigan (St Senans), Eoin O'Brien (Drom Bradford), Jack Ryan (Galtee Gales), Bobby Enright (Feenagh Kilmeedy), Michael Clifford Captain (Ballybricken Bohermore), Calum Boyle (Fr Caseys), Aaron Kearns (St Senans), Ronan Quirke (Fr Caseys), Danny Mullane (Drom Bradford), Aaron Neville (Newcastlewest), Liam Scanlan (Monagea), Killian O'Mahony (St Senans), Oisin O’Farrell (St Senans), Conor Whelan (Oola), Nathan Murphy (Fr Caseys), Rob Galligan (Claughaun), Cian Hartnett (Fr Caseys), Michael Kilbridge (Fr Caseys), Colm O’Flatherty (Askeaton/ Ballysteen), Colin O’Grady (Oola), Jamie Rogers (Kildimo Pallaskenry), Cian McGoey (Granagh/Ballingary), Harry Tobin (Gearld Griffins)

U15 Management: Manager Kevin Denihan (Galbally), Selectors/Coaches Andy Lane (St Senans), Damien Quaid (Rathkeale), Padraig McGrath (Galtee Gaels), Cathal Finucane (Kitteely /Dromkeen) and David Geaney (Dingle)