Limerick Desmond League to compete for Oscar Traynor glory

After a break of a couple of seasons, the Limerick Desmond League are entering the Oscar Traynor Inter-league Trophy again this coming season. Jim Neenan has been appointed as manager and he has named Gary Egan and Tom Kelly as his assistants. The title was won by the Limerick District League, represented by Janesboro FC, last season.

The management of the Desmond League side have already chosen their squad and it is as follows:

Michael Stack, Patrick Stack, Andrew Ruddle, Dylan Kelly, Gary Culhane, Seamus Brosnan, Chris Smith, Joe McAuliffe, Sean O’Shea, Bryan Hannigan, Mikey Hickey, Alan O’Shea, Colm Ryan, Sean Brosnan, Gary Enright, Cathal Downes, Willie O’Brien, Jack Hennessy, John Hayes, Tim Larkin, Kevin Murphy, Darren Murphy, Pa Ahern, Jamie Keane.

The first training session has been organised for Monday, September 2, in Mick Hanley Park.

YOUTHS INTER-LEAGUE

The Limerick Desmond League are seeking a manager for the Inter-league Youths campaign. Anyone interested contact League Secretary, Eddie O’Shaughnessy, on 0872543852 by next Monday, 26 August.