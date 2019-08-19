Stephen Larkham takes first session as new Munster coach as McMahon promoted

Munster Rugby's new attack and backs coach Stephen Larkham took his first on field session this afternoon in UL. The former Wallaby arrived in Limerick last night and hit the ground running today getting involved in the second block of pre-season training.

To this point Johann van Graan, JP Ferreira and Academy Elite Player Development Officer Colm McMahon managed the rugby integration. Indeed former Shannon RFC back row McMahon has been appointed Interim Forwards Coach while Graham Rowntree completes his World Cup commitments with Georgia Rugby.

The pre-season training squad has also had a new addition with the inclusion of Cork Con prop Dylan Murphy.