Clarification surrounding John Kiely's reappointment as Limerick Manager

Contrary to reports in today's Limerick Leader and on www.limerickleader.ie, John Kiely will not be ratified as Limerick Senior hurling manager this week.

Indeed, the process for appointing a Limerick senior hurling manager for the coming season has not yet begun.

A meeting of the executive of the Limerick County Board is to take place this evening, Monday August 19, whereby a review of the 2019 season will take place, with a view to putting in place management teams for the forthcoming season.

It is believed that the agenda for this meeting will include the process by which the Limerick Senior, U20 and Minor managements will be appointed. The Limerick Leader apologises for any confusion caused.