WATCH: Two Limerick hurlers make Sunday Game's Team of the Year

Limerick's Sean Finn and Aaron Gillane have been named on the Sunday Game's team of the year following the conclusion of the 2019 All-Ireland final. The traditional end of season team is picked by RTE's Sunday Game panel is often the cause for some serious debate. Having lost out to Kilkenny in the semi-final, Limerick will be looking at what might have been in 2019, but also aware that 2020 holds so much promise for this crop of young players.

Who made it? The Sunday Game Team of the Year #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/J05dj4wD4c — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019

The Sunday Game Team of the Year

1 Eoin Murphy Kilkenny

2 Sean Finn Limerick

3 Ronan Maher Tipperary

4 Cathal Barrett Tipperary

5 Brendan Maher Tipperary

6 Padraig Walsh Kilkenny

7 Pádraic Maher Tipperary

8 Diarmuid O’Keeffe Wexford

9 Noel McGrath Tipperary

10 Lee Chin Wexford

11 TJ Reid Kilkenny

12 Colin Fennelly Kilkenny

13 Aaron Gillane Limerick

14 Seamus Callanan Tipperary

15 Patrick Horgan Cork