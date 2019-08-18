Tributes paid as former Limerick and St Pats footballer Tony Izzi passes away

Tony Izzi in action for Cobh Ramblers in 1999

Tributes have been paid today as Ex-Limerick FC, Shelbourne, Cobh Ramblers, St Patrick's Athletic and Dundalk player, Antonio Izzi, has passed away aged 48. Izzi, who played for Limerick Fc between 1995 and 1997 is more commonly called Tony.

The striker famously scored the winning goal for Shels in a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup victory over Ukrainian side Karpaty Lviv in 1993. 

Born in Dublin but brought up in Italy, he played at under-16 level with a Lazio team and later played semi-professional football with Cassino FC.