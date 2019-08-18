Limerick Junior Soccer - Premier Division Round Up

After this morning’s second round of Premier League games just two teams can boast a 100% record. Fairview Rgs and Regional Utd both recorded a second win in four days to sit atop the Premier table. Fairview were once again hugely impressive when they overran an out of sorts Prospect XI. Leading 4-0 at the break, Rangers did not eae up and repeated the feat after the break. Darragh Rainsford marked his return to the club with a hat trick. Jason Lipper and Eddie Byrnes scored two apiece and Ross Mann completed the rout.

Our Junior Soccer coverage is brought to you by Limerick Junior Soccer.com for more click here:

Regional Utd took on Mungret Reg in a local derby and two goals from Donal O’Connell sealed the points for the Dooradoyle side. Dylan Frawley scored for Mungret.

Champions Janesboro bounced back after their opening day disappointment when they pipped Aisling with a late goal to take the points.

New signing Arron Nunan scored the winner seven minutes from time on his return to the club.

Following their impressive start versus Janesboro, Pike were brought back to earth when they shared the spoils on the short trio to Geraldines.

Steve McGann opened the scoring but goals from Bobby Tier and Cian O’Donoghue saw ‘Dines ahead six minutes from time when Conor Kavanagh levelled from the spot.

Ballynanty Rovers came back twice to get the better of Coonagh Utd in a five goal game. Gordon McKevitt gave Coonagh and early lead cancelled out by Dan Lucey’s second half goal.

Liam Morris restored the visitors lead before Ken Meehan head in the equaliser.

A Barry Quinn penalty sealed Balla’s comeback to seal the win.