JP McManus Pro-Am to have its very own 'Postman' as Ian Poulter is confirmed to play

The JP McManus Pro-Am 2020 have this evening added another player to its star studded list. The 'Postman' Ian Poulter will tee it up at the five star resort for the event which takes place in July. Tickets have already sold out for the event which boost such golfing legends as Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Shane Lowry amongst its starting list.

The Englishman, known as the ‘Postman’ to many fans because he always delivers at The Ryder Cup, was in contention for a maiden Major Championship title at the recent Masters Tournament – where Tiger Woods eventually emerged victorious.