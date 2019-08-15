Date and kick off time for Limerick FC's FAI Cup tie with Sligo Rovers confirmed

THE fixture details have been confirmed for Limerick FCs Extra.ie FAI Cup second round clash with Sligo Rovers.

The Blues will travel to the Showgrounds for the last 16 tie with the Premier Division side on Saturday, August 24 at 8pm.

Limerick FC secured their place in the second round with a hard fought 1-0 first round victory over Munster Senior League side Cobh Wanderers at St Colman's Park on Friday night last.

Tommy Barrett's Limerick FC side return to action in the SE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night when Athlone Town visit the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

There are now just four series of games to go in the First Division season and the Athlone fixture is Limerick's penultimate home league game this term.