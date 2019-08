Today's Limerick Bord na nOg GAA fixtures

Sunday August 18

Under 16 Football 13 Aside Plate

Final

St Patrick's v Mountcollins in Mick Neville Park at 10:30am

Under 16 Football 13 Aside Championship

Semi Final 1

Athea v Granagh/Ballingarry in Mick Neville Park at 10:30am

Semi Final 2

Kildimo/Pallaskenry v Ballylanders in Fedamore at 10:30am

Tuesday 20th of August

Under 16 Football Division 3 Shield

Mungret St Paul's v Adare in Mungret St Paul's at 7pm

Oola v Killacolla Gaels