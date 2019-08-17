Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Notes

ADARE MANOR

LADIES RESULTS: Winners of Lady 18 hole Stroke Autumn Cup Competition, August 8: Division 1; Winner of Autumn Cup, Marie Barker, 18, 68 nett; Best Gross; Brid Naughton, 11, 81 gross; 2nd Evette Walsh, 14, 70 nett B9; 3rd Kathleen O’Brien, 20, 70 nett.

DIVISION 2: 1st Kay Hanley, 28, 69 nett; Best Gross, Kate Jordan, 22, 93 gross; 2nd Mary Casey, 27, 71 nett; 3rd Olivia Gardiner, 23, 72 nett B9.

Beginners Comp: 1st Theresa Lillis.

Club News: August 16. Friday evening mixed. Mixed Scramble and BBQ, €10 per person. Starts at 4.30 with a running draw.

Men's Club: Tuesday Open Singles held on 30th July. 1st John MacSweeney (10) 42pts; 2nd Andreas Lynch (19) 39pts; Gross Cian Hall (2) 34pts (B9); 4th Greg Logan (7) 38pts; Visitor John Ryan (12) 35pts.

SENIORS: Seniors Wednesday 4-Ball held on August 7. 1st Paddy Hogan (18) & Dan O'Rourke (19) 42pts; 2nd Jim McCarthy (13) & Tony Joyce (23) 41pts; 3rd Paddy O'Halloran (14) & Kevin O'Connell (20) 40pts.

OPEN TEAM: Open Team of 3 held on 3rd/4th/5th August. 1st Donal O'Shaughnessy (10), John O'Keeffe (12) & Gerard Barry (16) 93pts; 2nd Michael Ryan (9), Noel Kelly (17) & Eugene Ahern (19) 92pts; 3rd Timmy Sheehan (13), Mark Timmons (16) & Mike O'Kelly (21) 91pts.

BALLYBUNION

MENS: Men’s Competitions: Fixtures: Padraic Liston Memorial Sponsored by Heineken Ireland – Sunday, August 18; Old Course

Ladies Competitions: Ladies Voucher Competiton, Tuesday, August 6: Cashen Course C.S.S 73;

1st Jean Liston (29) 34pts; 2nd Patricia Gleeson (21) 33pts; 3rd Tess Noonan (32) 32pts.

RESULTS: COCO Boutique Listowel – Sunday, August 11: Cashen Course C.S.S 73; 1st Marian Flannery (26) 35pts; 2nd Maeve Barrett (15) 34pts (Bk 9); Best Gross Janice O'Connell (11) 22 gross pts; 3rd Patricia Boyle (30) 34pts; 4th Anne-Marie Sexton (24) 33pts (Bk9/17); 5th Lucy Pye (17) 33pts; 6th Marie Reen (22) 32pts (Bk 9 16); Front 9:Anna Walsh (37) 20pts; Back 9:Maria Shanahan (24) 16pts; Seniors: Olga Kiely (21) 32pts.

Fixtures: Lady Captain’s Prize Mrs Margaret McAuliffe; Saturday, August 17, Old Course; Ladies Singles, Tuesday, August 20; Cashen Course.

SENIORS: Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Men’s Competition, Thursday, August 8, Cashen Course; 1st Maurice O’Connell (16) 32 +335pts; 2nd John Shier (18) 33pts B5-11 B1-2; 3rd Pat McLoughlin (15) 32 +133pts B5-11 B1-1; 4th Seamus O’Driscoll (18) 31 +233pts B5-10; 5th Sean O’Sullivan (19) 35-332pts; 6th Haulie Costello (12) 32-131pts B5-12; 7th Don Gorman (21) 26+531pts B5-10; 8th Larry Hickey (23) 32-131pts B5-9; 9th Billy Farrell (14) 33-330pts B5-13; 10th John Colahan (28) 31-130pts B5-11; Gross Frank Dore 25pts; V. Jerry McAuliffe (21) 30pts B3-7; S. V. Denis Eggleston (26) 31-229pts B3-9

Fixtures: Thursday 15th August: Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course.

SENIORS: Senior Ladies Competitions: Senior Ladies Competition, Thursday, August 8, Cashen Course; 1st Martha Woulfe (37) 20Pts; 2nd Nola Adams (38) 17 Pts; 3rd Ann O’Riordan (19) 15Pts.

Fixtures: Wednesday, August 21; Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course.

Ballykisteen

LADIES: Results: Tuesday, August 6: Newcastle West invitational day: A most enjoyable day was held courtesy of Newcastle West Ladies’ Club. Many thanks to the ladies for their hospitality and for such a welcome to their club. Winner of the competition was Mary T Real.

MONTHLY MEDAL: Sunday, August 11: August Monthly Medal: Winner Majella Hallinan 74 Net (CB). Runner-Up Catherine English 74 Net. Third Elaine Bermingham 77 Net

Upcoming Events: Saturday, August 17: (Alt) and Tuesday, August 20 18 Hole weekly Stableford. Draw 10.15am and BRS Timesheet.

PRESIDENT'S DAY: Lady President’s Day is fast approaching, Sunday, September 8. Full details to follow.

South of Ireland Open Mixed Foursomes is on Sunday, September 15. Further details and entry to this hugely popular event can be made to Marian Riordan on 062 32117. Ballykisteen Ladies’ Club look forward to welcoming all players to this Competition. Explanatory posters sent out to all clubs.

Scramble: Wednesday evening ladies’ scramble and Friday evening mixed scramble ongoing.

BALLYNEETY

MENS: Open singles held 1/08/19; 1st William Whelton 41 points b/9; 2nd Niall Sheridan 41 points; 3rd Denis Mc Guide 40 c/b, CSS 69.

OPEN SINGLES: Open singles held 8/8/19; 1st John McCoy 38 points; 2nd Tom Ryan 38 points; 3rd Padraigh Pearse 36 points; CSS 36 points.

CHAMPAGNE SCRAMBLE: Open Champagne scramble; 1st Michael Lynch Joann Mc Glinchey & John Moyles 54 b/9; 2nd Maura Parkes Mary O'Dwyer & Eithne Hehir 54 points; 3rd Colin Tuite, John Hayes & Denis Mulqueen, Dromoland 53 points.

AUGUST MEDAL: August Medal, sponsored by Ed Sordillio; 1st Kevin Hayes 66; 2nd Martin M Walsh 67; Best Gross Darragh Hogan (5) 74; 3rd John McCoy 69 b/9; 4th Kevin Tobin 69 b/6, CSS 70.

Ladies: 16 hole re entry; 1st Joan O'Brien 36 points; 2nd Louise Wilkinson 35 points; 3rd Marie O'Brien 34 points.

Seniors: August Medal; 1st Maurice Wrenn 38 points; 2nd Billy Irwin 36 points; 3rd Martin O'Connor 35 points; 4th John Malone 34 points.

Juniors: Congratulations to Morgan O'Sullivan who won the Ulster U 16 Open Day in Carnalea GC Bangor, Co Down.

CHARLEVILLE

MIXED SCRAMBLE: Mixed Scramble 12/08/2019; 1st Anthony Fitzgerald, Siobhan O'Kelly, Jim O'Connor 38.5; 2nd John O'Keeffe,

Liz Keane, Declan Christie 40.2.

OPEN SINGLES: Tuesday, August 6;

18 Hole Open Singles; 1st Thomas Fitzgibbon (5) 42pts; 2nd Brian Quinn (8) 38pts, CSS.

SENIORS: Seniors Golf Wednesday 7th August; 1.Jerry O'Connell, Tom Heffernan, Anton Noonan 102pts;

2. Michael Walsh, Tony Fehan, Denis McCoy 97pts; 3. Joe Ryan, Tom Weeks, Willie Smith, Jack Morris 93pts

O'CONNOR CUP: Sat/Sun 10th/11th August, O’Connor Cup; 18 Hole V Par; 1st John Neenan (9) Level; 2nd Eoin O’Connell (5) Level; 3rd Cathal O’Carroll (4) 1 Down; CSS: Sat/Sun 71

Fixtures: Sat/Sun 17th/18th August: Junior & Intermediate Scratch Cups, sponsored by Cavanagh's Of Charleville & Mallow, Tuesday 20th August

18 Holes Singles.

MIXED FOURSOMES: Munster semi-final Mixed Foursomes. Following some exciting wins our Mixed Foursomes team contested the Munster Semi Final in Castletroy on Saturday morning last. However on this occasion they had to give better to a very strong Dooks team. The following is the team who carry our congratulations for a very fine year. Cathal O’Carroll & Sheila Clifford; Thomas Fitzgibbon & Patricia Walsh; Damien Lyons & Margaret Cashman; Jonathan O’Brien & Anne McEvoy; Cian O’Connell & Maisie Clifford.

CLUB LOTTO: Winning Numbers Sunday, August 11: Winning Numbers. 22. 7. 16. 5. No Outright Winner; €50 Lucky Dip. John Walsh; €30 Lucky Dip. Frank O'Gorman; €20 Lucky Dip. Kevin Owens. Next Draw Sunday 18 th August. Jackpot €3600.

Ladies Results: Ladies Open 3 Ball Rumble, Thursday 8th August;

kindly Sponsored by Chic Boutique

1st Margaret Cashman (23), Kay Cagney (35), Betty Coughlan (35) 83pts; 2nd Maisie Clifford (15), Phil Curtin (19), Sheila Clifford (24) 76pts; 3rd Marie Noonan (18), Nola Murray (35), Siobhan Lynch (41) 73pts c/b.

YOUNG AT HEART: Young at Heart Monday 12th August; 1st Anne Weeks (24) 18pts CB; 2nd Brid Cody. (30) 18 pts.

DROMOLAND

OPEN SINGLES: Friday, August 9 Open Singles: 1st Sean Myatt (Ennis GC) 44 Pts; 2nd Pat Ryan (Dromoland GC) 41 Pts; 3rd John Bulfin (Headford GC) 41 Pts. C.S.S 36 Pts.

midweek: 9 Hole Midweek Competition Monday 5-Friday August 9: 1st Adam Merriman 19 Pts; 2nd Stephen Bergin 18 Pts; 3rd Darren Reilly 17 Pts

MEMBERS V-PAR: Members V-Par Competition Saturday 10 & Sunday 11 August. 1st Brian Sheedy Level; 2nd Noel O'Connor Level; 3rd Paul O'Connell 1 Down; 18+ Eamon Power 2 Down; C.S.S Sat 72; C.S.S Sun 72.

SENIOR SCRATCH CUP: Dromoland Castle Golf Club Senior Scratch Cup: 1st Brian Shally 77 + 69 = 146; 2nd Patrick Naughton 77 + 73 = 150; 3rd Sean Burns 77 + 74 = 151

C.S.S. Round 1 75 Reduction Only; C.S.S. Round 2 - 72.

junior scratch cup: Dromoland Castle Golf Club Junior Scratch Cup: 1st Martin Gaughan 76; 2nd Paul Sullivan 76; 3rd Derek Ryan 77; 4th Victor Smith 79; 5th Liam Hayes 79; Best Nett Paul Cusack 73 nett. C.S.S. 73.

Kilrush

RESULTS: RESULTS KILRUSH OPEN WEEK AUGUST: Monday, August 5; Cooraclare Golfing Society Men’s Singles; 1 Jim Young (9) 41 pts; 2 Michael McNamara (17) 40 pts; 3 Joe Hurley (13) 39 pts (B9)

golf society singles: Monday, 5 August, Cooraclare Golfing Society Ladies’ Singles; 1 Mary Murphy (29) 37 pts.

MENS SINGLES: Tuesday, August 6: 2019 Crotty’s Bar and Restaurant Men’s Singles; 1 Jim Kelly (22) 37 pts; 2 Richard Hayes (14) 37 pts; 3 John Stapleton (20) 36 pts (B9)

mens singles: Wednesday, August 7: Ennis Electrical Men’s Singles; 1 Garóid Lillis (15) 46 pts; 2 Pat Shannon (17) 40 pts (B9); 3 Jim Young Sr (8) 40 pts (B6); Cat 1 Neil Browne (8) 40 pts (B3); Cat 2 Patrick Shannon (15) 40 pts; Cat 3 Matt Fitzpatrick (19) 40 pts; Front 9 G Soffe (20) 22 pts; Back 9 Paul McGibney (21) 23 pts.

LADIES SINGLES: Thursday, August 8: Hospital Cup Ladies’ Singles; 1 Joan O’Malley (19) 38 pts; 2 Margaret Donnelly (17) 37 pts; 3 Ailish Lorigan (17) 36 pts; 4 Margaret Clancy (15) 36 pts (B6/F9); Cat 1 Amy O’Shea (15) 35 pts; Cat 2 Peggy Mulqueen (28) 36 pts; Cat 3 Lucy Blake (30) 34 pts.

MIXED FOURSOMES: Friday, August 9: Hylands Burren Hotel 18 Holes Mixed Foursomes; 1 Rose Enright (28) & Michael Studdert (14) 60; 2 Anne Brennan (12) & Ger Brennan (16) 61; Best Gross Claire Pyne (20) Shane Lillis (2); 3 Lucy Blake & Denis Nagle.

MENS SINGLES: Saturday, August 10: Talty’s Store Lissycasey Men’s Singles; 1 Sean Lyons (15) 39 pts; 2 George Justice (18) 35 pts (B9); 3 Jim Kelly (21) 35 pts (B6).

MENS SINGLES: Sunday, August 11 Hospital Cup Men’s Singles; 1 Alan Howard (21) 41 pts; 2 D O’Donovan (8) 40 pts; 3 Shane Lillis (2) 37 pts (B9)4 Tom Frawley (16) 37 pts (B9); Cat 1 Gerard Hackett (9) 35 pts; Cat 2 R Williams (15) 36 pts; Cat 3 Matt Fitzpatrick (18) 37 pts.

MENS: Men’s Club Results: Open Singles; Thursday, August 8: 1st: David O’Shaughnessy (19) 43pts; 2nd: Thomas Sexton (2) 41pts; Best Gross: Mike Steele (6), 33pts.

JUNIOR CAPTAIN: Junior Captain’s Prize: Mr Shane Barry; 1st: David O’Shaughnessy, 37pts; 2nd: Luke Danaher, 36pts; Best Gross: Ethan O’Reilly, 28pts; 3rd: Calvin Quinn, 34pts; 4th: Evan Meehan, 32pts; Front Nine: Eoin Ryan, 18pts; Back Nine: Ronan Shire, 16pts; Longest Drive: Ethan O’Reilly; Nearest the Pin: Luke Danaher

SMITHWICK'S CUP: Smithwick’s Cup, kindly sponsored by Neary’s Bar; Saturday 10th/Sunday 11th August; 1st: Mike Quaid (9), 43pts; 2nd: John Horgan (16), 40pts B9; Best Gross: Conor Whelan (5), 34pts; 3rd: John Upton (10), 40pts.

LIMERICK

LADIES RESULTS: Competition: Ladies August Medal, sponsor: Roches Feeds; Date: 3/8/19 and 6/8/19; 1st Mary Pat Butler (26) 71 nett; 2nd Orla Barry (5) 72 nett; Best Gross Fiona McGann (7) 79 Gross; 3rd Elaine Morris (14) 73 nett.

9 Hole Competition Stableford

1st Kathleen Kirby (29) 15 pts

Newcastle West

LADIES: The ladies Captain's Prize has been rescheduled for Sunday the 18th of August. Please put your name on the timesheet before Tuesday the 13th if you intend playing. Here's hoping the weather will be kinder to us on the day.

SENIORS: Results of the Seniors Comp 2/8 Ann Leahy, Ann Grant Nestor & Teresa Twomey 55.1 net.

RATHFREDAGH COMPETITION: Results of the Rathfredagh Comp.

1st Liz Moloney 37pts on C/B; 2nd Ann O'Connor 37pts; Best Gross Joan Scanlon. 27pts; 3rd Margaret Upton 36pts on C/B; 4th Teresa Twomey 36pts.

SINGLES STABLEFORD: Results of the 18 Hole S/F 6/8; 1st Nora Kennedy 40pts; 2nd Margaret O'Keefe 38pts. Congratulations to all our winners.

NIGHT AWAY: Ladies. It's that time of year as we head to Dundrum golf club for our night away August the 28th. We have 2 rounds of golf, bed and breakfast and an evening meal for €90 & €10 euro towards prizes, so €100 in total. Lillian in the office will collect the money. We need to have names and money by the 17/8 if you intend travelling.

TIPPERARY

CONGRATS: Congratulations to Eddie Madden who won this year's President's Prize on Sunday evening. In all the great Majors the competition truly begins on the final 9 holes. Our President's Prize was no exception to this. Eddie sailed through the field with 19 pts on the last 9 to come from 4 shots behind, he pipped a host players by half a shot.

THANKS: Out thanks to the Ladies Club for preparing & serving a lovely coffee morning to welcome Maurice & Ann to the Club on Sunday morning. Liam & Joan Duffy and crew served up a lovely buffet meal before the presentation and celebrations began for the evening. Congratulations to all the prize winners and to Maurice himself on a very successful weekend.

GOLF CLASSIC: Moorehaven hold their Golf Classic (JP McManus Pro-Am Pre-Qualifier) on Thursday September 19 (from 2 pm) through to Friday Sept 20th. Individual entry is €150 and €450 for a team of 3. This includes food on the day of the pre-qualifier and also entry into two days of the Pro-Am in 2020 (value €100). Tee/Green Sponsorship is available for €50. For bookings please contact Darragh on 089 2391284 / darraghmccombgolf@gmail.com / ProShop 062 51119.

FIXTURES: Upcoming Fixtures: Tuesday, August 13, Tuesday Open Singles. Saturday, August 17, Open Singles, Ian Quinlan Bar. Sunday, August 18, Club Singles, Pat Fanning, Caplan Construction.

OPEN SINGLES: Tuesday, August 6, Tuesday Open Singles: 1st: Conor Bartley (12) 39 pts. 2nd: Sean Cummins (05) 38 pts. 3rd: Pat Ryan [G] (04) 37 pts (b9).

PRESIDENT'S PRIZE: Saturday, Sunday, August 10-11 - President's Prize, Mr Maurice Crotty: Winner: Eddie Madden - 54.0 (12). Runner Up: Timothy Dalton - 53.5 (7) back 9. 3rd.: Gerard Egan - 53.5 (11) back 9. Gross: Sean Long - 31 pts Gross. 4th.: Dan McKenna - 53.5 (11) back 9. Cat. 1 (0 -9): Eddie (C) Ryan - 52.5 (5). Cat. 2 (10 – 15): John Morrissey - 53.5 (15). Cat. 3 (16 +): Jim Noonan - 52.0 (16). Best 18 Hole Qual: Martin Dillon - 39 pts (11). Best Final 9: Edward Lowry - 18.5 (13). Past President: Joe B Ryan - 35 pts (23). Seniors Prize: Tim Walsh - 50.0 (18). Junior/Student: Steven Patten - 35 pts (11). Visitor: Noel McMahon - 35 pts.

Seniors: Winners 100 pts: Noel Green, Liam Ryan, Billy O’Reilly, Ignatius Walsh. 2nd 94 pts (b9): Declan Maguire, Connie McInerney, Paddy O’Halloran, Joe B Ryan. 3rd 94 pts (b9): Pat Duggan, Larry Keane, Matt Kenny, Jack O’Dwyer. 4th 94 pts: John Gleeson, Willie Hyde, Michael Kinahan, John Walsh. Friday Scramble: Rained off.

LOTTO: Lotto: 1, 11, 17 & 22. Jackpot not won – Next Week €20,000. Lucky Dips: Norita Kemp, Shane Carroll (Bartoose, Emly), James Bohan (Brookville), Nellie Coen (Bansha c/o Pat Ryan G), Richella Tynan Walsh (c/o Timmy Walsh). Promoter: Mary O'Doherty.