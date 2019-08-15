Limerick Athletics Weekly Round Up

Over 500 participants took part in the annual Curraghchase 10k on Sunday, August 11. The race was won by Declan Moore of Bilboa AC followed by Thomas Klimas of Dooneen, Thomas Regan, Mark Daly, Liam Hurrell, Brian O’Donovan, John Barry, Vivian Donovan and Donal Collins.

The first woman home was Jessica Coyne of Dooneen AC, in second was Valerie Sheehy, followed by Noreen O’Sullivan, Killian Kingston, Alison Flynn, Abe Henderson, Helena Kearns, Sheila Clavin and Marian Cahill.

West Limerick AC had a sizeable group of athletes taking part including Martin Liston, Con Mulcahy, John O’Connell, Gerard Donovan, Mark Ryan, Kate Murray, Tara Carr, James Dalton, Declan Lynch, Trish Collins, David Goggin, Willie Costello, Majella O Connor, Eileen O’Connor and Patricia Gayer.

National Half Marathon Championships

Mark Guerin of Limerick AC was 9th overall in the national half marathon championships

Streets of Galway

The 24th Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8k took place last Saturday. Running for West Limerick AC and finishing in the top 20 was Declan Guina.

Also running for West Limerick was Mark Lenihan, George O’Sullivan, Catriona Lenihan, Martina Ahern and Carmel MacDomhnaill. Dooneen was well represented too and John Shier, Ger Meehan, Eileen Reeves, and Marion O’Halloran took part.

Cross Country Season

Cross Country season is upon us in a few weeks and some provisional fixtures are now available.

In Limerick, UL is the venue for the juvenile 4 x 500m relays on September 15th. Bilboa AC and Kilmallock AC will host two further County events on September 22nd and October 13th respectively.

The Munster even, novice and U23 championships will take place in Limerick on Sunday, 20th October. The Munster uneven and senior championships will be in Cork on Sunday, November 10th. The Munster Masters and juvenile and interclub relays will be held in Kerry on Sunday, 17th November.

Upcoming events

There are several local events taking place over the coming weeks. The Munster mile and 5k hosted by Dooneen AC will take place on Sunday, 25th August in conjunction with the Limerick Show. This is a family fun day aimed to encourage people of all abilities to run/jog/walk the Munster Mile or 5k at Limerick Racecourse.. Entry fee for the Munster Mile is €10 for adults, €15 for the 5K, €5 for all U16s, and €25 for a family. All race entries include free entry to the Limerick Show. All finishers of the Munster Mile will receive a commemorative medal. The first 80 people to enter the Munster 5K will receive a commemorative t-shirt. Enter online now at www.dooneenattheracecourse.com.

Charleville International half marathon will take place on the 15th September at 10am. This event sells out quickly every year. The Limerick women’s mini marathon will take place on September 29th at 12pm in UL.