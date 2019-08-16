Na Piarsaigh and Patrickswell the sides to beat in Limerick SHC Round four

CHAMPIONS Na Piarsaigh are once more the team to beat as the Bon Secours Limerick Senior hurling championship enters round four this weekend. With Sunday kept free for the All-Ireland hurling final between Kilkenny and Tipperary, Limerick fans will be able to soak up a feast of hurling in what is a pivotal round across the two groups.

In Group 1, the Super Six, Patrickswell are the only side with a 100% record and that goes on the line once more against Kilmallock on Friday night at the Gaelic Grounds (7pm)

Na Piarsaigh, who gave Kilmallock a heavy beating last weekend face Adare in Mungret on Saturday night at 7pm. The final game in the top tier is between bottom side South Liberties and third placed Doon. That throws in on Friday night at 7pm in Caherconlish.

In Group 2, table toppers Monaleen face off against Murroe-Boher on Saturday in Cappamore (6pm).

Second placed Ahane will meet Knockainey in Caherconlish at 3pm on Saturday, while Ballybrown and Garryspillane meet in Bruff on Friday at 7pm.

For a full round up of the Senior championship from last weekend, see pages 2-5 in this week's paper, while make sure to check in on www.limerickleader.ie