Munster Rugby name Women's side for opening interpro

The Munster Women's squad has been named for their Interprovincial Series opener against Ulster at Irish Independent Park on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

UL Bohs’ Chloe Pearse and Eimear Considine co-captain the side with Shannon’s Ciara O’Halloran and Thurles’ Grainne Fennelly making their debuts in the second row and back row respectively.

Fethard and District’s Dorothy Wall and UL Bohs’ Sarah O’Gorman are set to make their debuts from the bench.

Niamh Briggs starts at full-back with Laura O’Mahony and Considine on the wings.

Enya Breen and Claire Keohane make up the centre partnership with Rachel Allen named at out-half and Christine Coffey at scrum-half.

Fiona Hayes, Kate Sheehan and Fiona Reidy complete the front row while Clodagh O’Halloran partners debutant Ciara O’Halloran in the second row.

Pearse covers off the blindside with debutant Fennelly at openside and Sarah Quin named at Number 8.

Edel Murphy, Roisin Ormond, Sarah Garrett, Nicole Cronin, Niamh Kavanagh and Laura Sheehan join Wall and O’Gorman among the replacements.

Munster Women travel to The Sportsground to face Connacht on Saturday 24 August, 3pm, before hosting Leinster at Irish Independent Park on Saturday 31 August, 3pm.

Munster Women v Ulster, Saturday 17 August, Irish Independent Park, 3pm – €5 adults and U18s go free.

Munster Women: Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemian); Laura O’Mahony (UL Bohemian), Enya Breen (UL Bohemian), Claire Keohane (Railway Union), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian) (C); Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian), Christine Coffey (Thurles); Fiona Hayes (UL Bohemian), Kate Sheehan (UL Bohemian), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian); Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Ciara O’Halloran* (UL Bohemian); Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian) (C), Grainne Fennelly* (Thurles), Sarah Quin (UL Bohemian).

Replacements: Edel Murphy (UL Bohemian), Sarah O’Gorman* (UL Bohemian), Roisin Ormond (Ballincollig RFC), Sarah Garrett (UL Bohemian), Dorothy Wall* (Fethard & District), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian), Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemian), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian).