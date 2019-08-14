Limerick's Sophie Moore set for European Basketball Championships in Sofia

The Ireland U16 women's Basketball team are in Sofia, Bulgaria this week ahead of the 2019 FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship Division B. Ireland has been drawn in a tough Group B alongside Austria, Belarus, Great Britain, Portugal and Albania. Limerick's Sophie Moore from Crescent College and St Colm’s is a member of the U16 panel.

Games get underway this coming Thursday, and looking ahead to the challenge, head coach Andy Gill stated: “We have been avidly following all of the other Irish teams as they competed at Europeans this summer and now we can’t wait to begin our own journey. We had successful warm up games in Luxembourg and Germany in the past few weeks. We know that for the Europeans, we will have to play to our full potential to achieve the results we want, and we will need to play at a pace that fits our game. I am confident that this group of players will give their absolute best when they don the Irish jersey.”

The Ireland U16 women’s team 2019:

Casey Mulvey, St Clare’s College, East Cavan Eagles

Ella O’Donnell, Rathdown, Meteors BC

Hazel Finn, St Louis Kiltimagh, Maree BC

Kara McCleane, Colaiste Einde, Titans BC

Kate Kelly, St Oliver’s Secondary School, Drogheda Sparks

Miah Ryan, Cross and Passion Kilcullen, Larry Birds

Michelle Ugwah, Schoil Mhuire Gan Smal Blarney, Brunell BC

Paris McCarthy, Gael Cholaiste Chiarra, St Mary’s

Sarah Hickey, Mercy School, Waterford Wildcats

Sinead Keane, Firhouse, Meteors BC

Sophie Moore, Crescent College, St Colm’s

Tania Salvado, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare Kestrels