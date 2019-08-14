Limerick GAA clubs to benefit from Edwards Lifesciences funding

Limerick GAA clubs Mungret St. Paul’s and Fedamore GAA will see their facilities benefit to the tune of €11,000 each thanks to a generous grant donation by the Edwards Lifesciences Foundation.

Edwards Lifesciences, the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, announced the opportunity earlier this year to mark the extension of its presence in the Mid-West of Ireland. A total of 34 clubs from both counties applied to be considered for the partnership. While all the applications revealed the phenomenal contribution of the clubs to life in their local communities, the four selected clubs were Mungret St. Paul’s and Fedamore GAA clubs, Limerick, and Éire Óg Inis and Parteen GAA clubs, Clare.

In addition to the monies, members of the Edwards team from its plant in Shannon will also contribute to the clubs’ facelifts by way of volunteer manhours. The partnerships will culminate with a community fun day, which will include the provision of free heart health checks by Croi, at which the fruits of the facelifts will be revealed for the entire community to enjoy.

Nathan Tenzer, Ireland Plant Manager, Edwards Lifesciences said, “We would like to warmly congratulate the four clubs that have been awarded this grant due to the stellar contributions that they already make to the communities they serve, as demonstrated in their entries. Our team at Edwards is looking forward to meeting with each of the winning clubs when we volunteer to help further enhance the clubs and support the work of the GAA. We also thank all the clubs who submitted an entry in this process – the entry standard was phenomenal.”

GAA Community & Health manager, Colin Regan, said: “The quality of applications was incredible and revealed the extent to which GAA clubs across Clare and Limerick are determined to support the wellbeing of their local communities. Doing what they do takes considerable time, money, and effort, and we’re very grateful to the Foundation and Edwards employees for supporting the successful clubs in their endeavours.”