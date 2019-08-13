Limerick GAA weekly fixtures confirmed

Limerick GAA fixtures

Tue 13 Aug 
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballybrown, (Round 2), Ballybrown V Garryspillane 18:45, Ref: Eamon Phelan 
County Premier Minor Football Championship Group 1, Venue: Claughaun GAA, (Round 4), Claughaun V Mungret St Paul's 18:45, Ref: Mark Murphy 
South Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Banogue, (Round 4), Camogue Rovers V Croom 19:00, Ref: John O Halloran 

Wed 14 Aug 
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (Round 5), Mungret St Paul's V Patrickswell 18:30, Ref: TBC 
City Junior B Football Championship 19 GRP 1, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (2), Mungret St Paul's V Claughaun 19:00, Ref: Trevor Mann 
South Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Knocklong, (Round 5), Hospital Herbertstown V Glenroe 19:00, Ref: John Scully 

Thu 15 Aug 
City Junior B Football Championship 19 GRP 1, Venue: Childers Rd, (2), Claughaun V Mungret St Paul's 19:00, Ref: TBC 
City Junior B Football Championship 19 GRP 1, Venue: St Patrick's G.A.A Club, (4), St Patrick's V Mungret St Paul's 19:00, Ref: TBC 
South Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Knocklong, (Round 5), Knockainey V Blackrock 19:00, Ref: TBC 
South Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Kilbreedy, (Round 2), Galtee Gaels V Camogue Rovers 19:00, Ref: John Scully 
West Minor A Football Championship, Venue: Coolcappa, (semi final 1), Daithi O'Bruadair V Shannon Gaels 19:00, Ref: Michael Sheehan 
West Minor A Football Championship, Venue: The Bog Garden, (semi final 2 ), Adare V Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Martin Doherty 
West Minor B Football Championship, Venue: Askeaton, (semi final 1), St Senan's V Mungret St Paul's 19:00, Ref: Michael O Flaherty 

Fri 16 Aug 
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Caherconlish, (Round 4), South Liberties V Doon 19:00, Ref: Michael Sexton 
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, (Round 4), Kilmallock V Patrickswell 19:30, Ref: Johnny Murphy 
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Bruff, (Round 4), Ballybrown V Garryspillane 19:00, Ref: Eamonn Stapleton 
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killmallock, (Round 4), Glenroe V Dromcollogher Broadford 19:00, Ref: Seamus Hayes 
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Mungret St Paul's V Ahane 19:30, Ref: TBC 
County Premier Minor Football Championship Group 2, Venue: Monaleen, (Round 4), Monaleen V St Patrick's 19:00, Ref: Morgan O Sullivan 
City Junior A Hurling Championship 2019, Venue: Mungret, (6), Claughaun V Crecora Manister 19:00, Ref: TBC 
South Minor Hurling Division 2 , Venue: Dromin/Athlacca, (Round 3), Dromin Athlacca V Glenroe 19:00, Ref: TBC 
South Minor Hurling Division 2 , Venue: st johns, (Round 3), st johns V Kilmallock 19:00, Ref: TBC 
EAST JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP, Venue: Kilteely, (Round 4), Kilteely Dromkeen V Knockane 19:00, Ref: Philip Dee 
West Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Templeglantine, (semi final 1), Killeedy V Tournafulla 19:00, Ref: Donnacha O Callaghan 

Sat 17 Aug 
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Mungret, (Round 4), Adare V Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Eamonn Stapleton 
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Caherconlish, (Round 4), Ahane V Knockainey 15:00, Ref: Eamon Phelan 
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cappamore, (Round 4), Monaleen V Murroe Boher 18:00, Ref: Paddy Lyons 
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilteely, (Round 5), Blackrock V Cappamore Gaa Club 18:00, Ref: Trevor Mann 
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbreedy, (Round 5), Pallasgreen V Dromin Athlacca 18:00, Ref: Martin Doherty 
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Mick Neville Park , (Round 5), Mungret St Paul's V Bruree 19:00, Ref: Jason O Mahony 
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Childers Rd, (Round 5), Kildimo / Pallaskenry V Bruff 19:00, Ref: Michael Flannery 
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballingarry, (Round 4), Knockaderry V Croom 18:00, Ref: Donal Enright 
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Bruff, (Round 4), St Patrick's V Hospital Herbertstown 19:00, Ref: Timmy Mc Grath 
County Hurling League Division 4, Venue: Pairc Ide Naofa, (Round 7), Killeedy V Feenagh Kilmeedy 19:00, Ref: TBC 
City Junior A Hurling Championship 2019, Venue: Crecora, (6), Patrickswell V Ballybrown 19:00, Ref: TBC 
EAST JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP, Venue: Fedamore, (Round 4), Fedamore V Kilteely Dromkeen 19:30, Ref: TBC 
West Junior B Football Championship group 1, Venue: Askeaton, (Round 3), St Senan's V Adare 19:00, Ref: Michael Browne 
West Junior B Football Championship group 1, Venue: Ballyhahill, (Round 3), Athea V St Kieran's 19:00, Ref: Sean Hartnett 

Sun 18 Aug 
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 4), Na Piarsaigh V Tournafulla 12:30, Ref: John Paul Kiely 
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 4), Feohanagh V Newcastle West 13:00, Ref: John O Halloran 
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Feenagh, (Round 4), Granagh / Ballingarry V Effin 19:00, Ref: Michael Mann 
County Football League Division 2 , Venue: Hospital, (Final), Claughaun V Galbally 13:00, Ref: Martin Doherty 
South Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Bruff, (Round 5), Garryspillane V Camogue Rovers 12:00, Ref: TBC 
South Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Killmallock, (Round 5), Bruff V Bruree 12:00, Ref: TBC 
West Minor B Football Championship, Venue: Dromcollogher, (semi final 2), Belville Gaels V Knockaderry/Monagea 11:00, Ref: Sean Hartnett 

Mon 19 Aug 
County Junior A Football Championship Group 3, Venue: Croom, (Round 2), Crecora Manister V South Liberties 19:00, Ref: TBC 
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship, Venue: Patrickswell, (Round 1), Patrickswell V Ballybrown 18:45, Ref: TBC 
West Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballingarry, (1/4 final 3), Granagh / Ballingarry V Templeglantine 18:45, Ref: Martin Doherty 

Tue 20 Aug 
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship, Venue: Caherdavin, (Round 2), Na Piarsaigh V Mungret St Paul's 18:45, Ref: Eamonn Stapleton 
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship, Venue: Fedamore, (Round 4), Kilpeacon V Garryspillane 18:45, Ref: Michael Mann 
EAST MINOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, Venue: Caherconlish, (Round 6), Caherline V Pallasgreen 19:00, Ref: TBC 
EAST MINOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, Venue: Murroe, (Round 6), Murroe Boher V Monaleen 19:15, Ref: John Paul Kiely 
EAST MINOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, Venue: Dooley Park, (Round 6), South Liberties V Southside Gaels 19:15, Ref: Michael (Ref) Lyons 
EAST MINOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, Venue: Kildimo/Pallaskenry, (Round 6), Kildimo / Pallaskenry V Cappamore Gaa Club 19:15, Ref: Seamus Hayes 
West Junior B Football Championship group 2, Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 2), Granagh / Ballingarry V Ballysteen 19:00, Ref: Michael O Flaherty 