Limerick GAA weekly fixtures confirmed
Tue 13 Aug
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballybrown, (Round 2), Ballybrown V Garryspillane 18:45, Ref: Eamon Phelan
County Premier Minor Football Championship Group 1, Venue: Claughaun GAA, (Round 4), Claughaun V Mungret St Paul's 18:45, Ref: Mark Murphy
South Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Banogue, (Round 4), Camogue Rovers V Croom 19:00, Ref: John O Halloran
Wed 14 Aug
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (Round 5), Mungret St Paul's V Patrickswell 18:30, Ref: TBC
City Junior B Football Championship 19 GRP 1, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (2), Mungret St Paul's V Claughaun 19:00, Ref: Trevor Mann
South Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Knocklong, (Round 5), Hospital Herbertstown V Glenroe 19:00, Ref: John Scully
Thu 15 Aug
City Junior B Football Championship 19 GRP 1, Venue: Childers Rd, (2), Claughaun V Mungret St Paul's 19:00, Ref: TBC
City Junior B Football Championship 19 GRP 1, Venue: St Patrick's G.A.A Club, (4), St Patrick's V Mungret St Paul's 19:00, Ref: TBC
South Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Knocklong, (Round 5), Knockainey V Blackrock 19:00, Ref: TBC
South Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Kilbreedy, (Round 2), Galtee Gaels V Camogue Rovers 19:00, Ref: John Scully
West Minor A Football Championship, Venue: Coolcappa, (semi final 1), Daithi O'Bruadair V Shannon Gaels 19:00, Ref: Michael Sheehan
West Minor A Football Championship, Venue: The Bog Garden, (semi final 2 ), Adare V Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Martin Doherty
West Minor B Football Championship, Venue: Askeaton, (semi final 1), St Senan's V Mungret St Paul's 19:00, Ref: Michael O Flaherty
Fri 16 Aug
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Caherconlish, (Round 4), South Liberties V Doon 19:00, Ref: Michael Sexton
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, (Round 4), Kilmallock V Patrickswell 19:30, Ref: Johnny Murphy
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Bruff, (Round 4), Ballybrown V Garryspillane 19:00, Ref: Eamonn Stapleton
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killmallock, (Round 4), Glenroe V Dromcollogher Broadford 19:00, Ref: Seamus Hayes
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Mungret St Paul's V Ahane 19:30, Ref: TBC
County Premier Minor Football Championship Group 2, Venue: Monaleen, (Round 4), Monaleen V St Patrick's 19:00, Ref: Morgan O Sullivan
City Junior A Hurling Championship 2019, Venue: Mungret, (6), Claughaun V Crecora Manister 19:00, Ref: TBC
South Minor Hurling Division 2 , Venue: Dromin/Athlacca, (Round 3), Dromin Athlacca V Glenroe 19:00, Ref: TBC
South Minor Hurling Division 2 , Venue: st johns, (Round 3), st johns V Kilmallock 19:00, Ref: TBC
EAST JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP, Venue: Kilteely, (Round 4), Kilteely Dromkeen V Knockane 19:00, Ref: Philip Dee
West Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Templeglantine, (semi final 1), Killeedy V Tournafulla 19:00, Ref: Donnacha O Callaghan
Sat 17 Aug
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Mungret, (Round 4), Adare V Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Eamonn Stapleton
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Caherconlish, (Round 4), Ahane V Knockainey 15:00, Ref: Eamon Phelan
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cappamore, (Round 4), Monaleen V Murroe Boher 18:00, Ref: Paddy Lyons
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilteely, (Round 5), Blackrock V Cappamore Gaa Club 18:00, Ref: Trevor Mann
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbreedy, (Round 5), Pallasgreen V Dromin Athlacca 18:00, Ref: Martin Doherty
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Mick Neville Park , (Round 5), Mungret St Paul's V Bruree 19:00, Ref: Jason O Mahony
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Childers Rd, (Round 5), Kildimo / Pallaskenry V Bruff 19:00, Ref: Michael Flannery
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballingarry, (Round 4), Knockaderry V Croom 18:00, Ref: Donal Enright
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Bruff, (Round 4), St Patrick's V Hospital Herbertstown 19:00, Ref: Timmy Mc Grath
County Hurling League Division 4, Venue: Pairc Ide Naofa, (Round 7), Killeedy V Feenagh Kilmeedy 19:00, Ref: TBC
City Junior A Hurling Championship 2019, Venue: Crecora, (6), Patrickswell V Ballybrown 19:00, Ref: TBC
EAST JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP, Venue: Fedamore, (Round 4), Fedamore V Kilteely Dromkeen 19:30, Ref: TBC
West Junior B Football Championship group 1, Venue: Askeaton, (Round 3), St Senan's V Adare 19:00, Ref: Michael Browne
West Junior B Football Championship group 1, Venue: Ballyhahill, (Round 3), Athea V St Kieran's 19:00, Ref: Sean Hartnett
Sun 18 Aug
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 4), Na Piarsaigh V Tournafulla 12:30, Ref: John Paul Kiely
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 4), Feohanagh V Newcastle West 13:00, Ref: John O Halloran
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Feenagh, (Round 4), Granagh / Ballingarry V Effin 19:00, Ref: Michael Mann
County Football League Division 2 , Venue: Hospital, (Final), Claughaun V Galbally 13:00, Ref: Martin Doherty
South Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Bruff, (Round 5), Garryspillane V Camogue Rovers 12:00, Ref: TBC
South Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Killmallock, (Round 5), Bruff V Bruree 12:00, Ref: TBC
West Minor B Football Championship, Venue: Dromcollogher, (semi final 2), Belville Gaels V Knockaderry/Monagea 11:00, Ref: Sean Hartnett
Mon 19 Aug
County Junior A Football Championship Group 3, Venue: Croom, (Round 2), Crecora Manister V South Liberties 19:00, Ref: TBC
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship, Venue: Patrickswell, (Round 1), Patrickswell V Ballybrown 18:45, Ref: TBC
West Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballingarry, (1/4 final 3), Granagh / Ballingarry V Templeglantine 18:45, Ref: Martin Doherty
Tue 20 Aug
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship, Venue: Caherdavin, (Round 2), Na Piarsaigh V Mungret St Paul's 18:45, Ref: Eamonn Stapleton
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship, Venue: Fedamore, (Round 4), Kilpeacon V Garryspillane 18:45, Ref: Michael Mann
EAST MINOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, Venue: Caherconlish, (Round 6), Caherline V Pallasgreen 19:00, Ref: TBC
EAST MINOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, Venue: Murroe, (Round 6), Murroe Boher V Monaleen 19:15, Ref: John Paul Kiely
EAST MINOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, Venue: Dooley Park, (Round 6), South Liberties V Southside Gaels 19:15, Ref: Michael (Ref) Lyons
EAST MINOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, Venue: Kildimo/Pallaskenry, (Round 6), Kildimo / Pallaskenry V Cappamore Gaa Club 19:15, Ref: Seamus Hayes
West Junior B Football Championship group 2, Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 2), Granagh / Ballingarry V Ballysteen 19:00, Ref: Michael O Flaherty
