Billy Lee to be reappointed Limerick football manager for another two years

LIMERICK senior football manager Billy Lee is to be given another two year term.

The Limerick Leader has learned that the Newcastle West man has agreed to continue in his role for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Lee, a former Limerick footballer and selector, has served as manager for the last three years and met with GAA officials in recent weeks and expressed his wish to continue as bainesteoir.

Lee's backroom team will again include coach-selectors Brian Begley, Seamus O'Donnell and Sean Kiely with Adrian O'Brien as strength and conditioning coach.

It is understood that the proposal to extend the tenure Billy Lee's management team will be brought before a meeting of the Limerick Football Development Committee by the end of this month and then ratified fully at the September County Board meeting.

Limerick football officials have moved swiftly to tie down all their inter-county management team for 2020.

The July County Board meeting rubber-stamped the county minor football management for next season - details here

And, it is understood that the U20 management team is also close to be finalised with the 2019 set-up understood to be returning for next season - Jerry O'Sullivan will remain as manager.