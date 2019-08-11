Three Sunday games in Group B of the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC

THERE are three more games in the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC this Sunday.

All games are in Group B, where six teams are battling for two quarter final spots and one promotion spot.

Knockainey v Monaleen

Sunday August 11 in Claughaun at 1pm

The city were four point winners last year in this tie.

With a tight race towards promotion Monaleen will want to maintain their status as table toppers.

Monaleen (Andrew La Touche Cosgrave and Jamie Power) and Ahane were the only Group B sides with representation on the 2019 inter-county senior panel.

Murroe-Boher v Ballybrown

Sunday August 11 in Bruff at 6pm

Currently riding right in the All County League Ballybrown won a County Cup meeting in 2015 but aside from that it’s a long time since a SHC meeting of these teams.

Murroe-Boher drew both games in April while Ballybrown had one win and one draw.

Garryspillane v Ahane

Sunday August 11 in Cappamore at 7pm

2013 was the last SHC meeting of this duo – Ahane were three point winners.

Promoted up senior for 2019 The Bouncers lost both games in the Spring and face a Castleconnell outfit with a 50% return to-date.