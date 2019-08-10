Four clubs seek vital wins in the Saturday fixtures in the Limerick SHC

THE Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC continues this Saturday evening with two games.

Both games are round three ties in Group A, where six teams are battling for four places in the knockout stages.

Patrickswell v South Liberties

Saturday August 10 in Claughaun at 6pm

A repeat of the 2018 quarter final which The Well won by 13-points.

Ciaran Carey’s side hold the only 100% record after the April games and another win here will confirm their spot in the knockout stages.

Liberties need a win if they are to avoid an immediate drop back to Group B.

Doon v Adare

Saturday August 10 in Kilmallock at 7pm

This game last year finished a 1-13 each draw and when these met in the League this June the game also finished level.

Both sides need this win to kick-start their drive towards a knockout spot but Doon will do so without the injured Barry Murphy.