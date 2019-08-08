Rooster prevails in Tri Distance final in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

ARDFERT Rooster won the final of the Droopys Nidge at Stud A2 Tri Distance in Limerick last weekend.

The Saturday final was won by the Timmy Carmody trained runner in 32.83. Owned by Adrian and Kathleen Clifford the winner had five lengths to spare on the line. Beaten into second was Ninja Nagato for trainer Margaret Fortune. In third was the Nelius O’Connell trained Razldazl Lulu for Michael Delaney of Portlaoise.

Elsewhere on the night there were plenty Limerick winners.

Templeglantine’s Christine Taylor won with Bound To Be Smart in an A8 525. The winner had half a length to spare in 29.53. Second was Yankee On for MJ Kehoe and Patrick Moroney of Askeaton.

Bruff’s Michael McAuliffe had Vivid green as an A7 525 winner. In 29.03 the winner was nine lenghts clear. Back in second was Garryglass Peppa for PJ Ryan of Newport.

Hospital’s Michael O‘Meara won with Cnoc Gracie in an A6 525.The winner had five and a half lengths to spare in a time of 28.91. Second was Bruree’s David Carroll with Tyrap Billy.

Another winner from the Hospital area was Donal O’Carroll. His Groine Hill, trained by Julie O’Connell, won by two lengths in an A3 525. The winning time was 29.13. Second was Pressure Rogue for John White of Nenagh.

There was a sprint win for Darragh Hennessy of Listowel. His Bonny Sadhbh won in 19.36 in the S6 350. Two and a half lengths back in second was Knockbawn Pickle for Athea’s Michael Shine.

Rockalong Kosmos won for Michael and Donncha McNamara in an A5 525. The winning time of 29.27 was good enough for a half length success. Second was Pallasgreen’s Michael Ryan with Down An Hour.

An A4 525 was won in 29.03 by Sharon Be Slick for Thomas Gallagher. The winner had two and a half lengths to spare on the line from Mohane Alice for Cormac Davern.

The final race of the night was a S1 350 – won in 18.91 by Roadstone Barney. Owned by Trevor O’Connell in Abbeydorney, the winner was five lengths clear on the line. Second was Will Chance Him for Michael O’Grady of Mungret.

There was a 10 racecard last Thursday.

The opening A4 525 was won by Denis Shanahan of Kilmeedy with Carhumore Ruby. The winner was two lengths clear on the line in 28.95. Beaten into second was Gleesons Dream for Cathal Gleeson of Nenagh.

Killaloe’s William and Donagh Walsh won with Ballykildea Don in an A3 525. The winner waa half a length clear with a time of 19.06. Charleville’s James and Kieran Lowe were second with Same Over Pogba.

An A4 525 was won in 29.15 and by two and a quarter lengths. Devilsbit Storm won for Michael Duff of Nenagh. Beaten into second was Lugs Lola for Leo McNulty of Newmarket on Fergus.

Another from the Nenagh area to leave Limerick with a win was Cathal Gleeson. His Gleesons Rocket won an A5 525 in 29.24. Half a length back in second as Cherrygrove Vic for John Murphy of Croom.

In an A6 525 Christine Taylor of Templeglantine had the first of a weekend double. Her Bound To Be Foxy just won on the line in 29.58. Narrowly beaten into second was Shanakyle Robin for Joseph Collins and the Shanakyle syndicate of Parteen.

Another local winner was Sean Ryan of Garryowen. His Lass for Charlie won in 19.10 in a sprint. Just beaten on the line was Optimistic Jack for Trevor O’Connell of Abbeydorney.

Croom’s Michael Carmody won with Honeypound Emma in an A5 525. The winner had a length and three quarters to spare in a time of 29.16. Second was Askeaton's John O'Shaughnessy with Bettyville Trump.

Another south Limerick winner was Kilmallock’s Gus O’Keffee in an A4 525. His Lubagh Spin won in 29.77 and by a length. Second was Brickfield Whiz for fellow Kilmallock owner-trainer John O’Brien.

An A2 525 was won in 28.87 and by two and a half lengths by O Garney Rio for Bernard and Helen Coffey. Back in second place were Athea owners Diane and Philip Mahon with Knockbawn Buddy for trainer Michael Shine.

The final race of the night was an A1 525 – won in 28.75 and by five lengths. The winner is owned in Murroe by Timothy Redfern. Back in second was Rachels Kid for Nicholas Colton of Newport and trainer Barbara Rees Jones.

Off the track this week, the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) announced the establishment of a separate Care Fund dedicated to funding a variety of initiatives for the care and welfare of the greyhound including re-homing initiatives, greyhound support scheme, care centres, traceability system and other actions all designed to support the care and welfare of the racing greyhound.

Applications can be made to the IGB Regulation Department, Green Park, Dock Road, Limerick.