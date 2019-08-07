Two high-profile televised GAA fixtures confirmed for Limerick's LIT Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK'S LIT Gaelic Grounds has secured two high-profile fixtures for the coming weeks.

On Saturday August 17 there is a semi final double-header in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship and one week later is the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship Final.

The camogie games are - Kilkenny v Tipperary at 5.30pm followed by Cork v Galway at 7.15pm. Thurles has hosted the semi final double-header for the last three years.

Both semi finals will be live on RTE television from the Limerick GAA Headquarters.

The four sides will be battling to reach a September 8 All-Ireland final in Croke Park.

The August 24 All-Ireland U20 hurling final is a repeat of the 2018 All-Ireland U21 final, which Limerick also hosted last year.

The Saturday August 24 hurling final will have a 6pm start - this final will be live on TG4.