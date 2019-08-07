Limerick FC learn their fate in Só Hotels FAI Women's Senior Cup

LIMERICK FC will play Kilkenny United in the first round of the Só Hotels FAI Women's Senior Cup.

FAI Head of Women's Football, Sue Ronan, and FAI Director of Competitions, Fran Gavin, were on hand to conduct the Draw which saw eight teams involved.

A number of Só Hotels Women's National League clubs will come into the competition later on, but Cork City, DLR Waves, Kilkenny United, and Limerick will be involved from the very beginning.

There are three clubs from County Cork hoping to advance to next round, with Wilton United set to square up to Cork City in a local rivalry.

The games will be played on the weekend ending August 25 - the final will be played in Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 3.

SÓ HOTELS FAI WOMEN'S SENIOR CUP - FIRST ROUND

TEK United v Cregmore Claregalway

Lakewood Athletic v DLR Waves

Kilkenny United v Limerick

Wilton United v Cork City