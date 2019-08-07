Limerick GAA referee gets All-Ireland hurling final role

LIMERICK referee Johnny Murphy will be linesman on All-Ireland SHC final day as Kilkenny meet Tipperary in Croke Park.

The Glenroe-Ballylanders clubman will be running the line for referee James Owens, who is back to referee the final again after doing Limerick v Galway 12-months ago.

Owens from Wexford also previously refereed the 2015 final between Kilkenny and Galway.

James, who is a member of the Askamore club, has also refereed the All-Ireland Minor Final in 2007, All-Ireland U21 final in 2008 and the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Final in 2015.

In this year’s Hurling Championship, James has refereed the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final between Cork and Kilkenny and two Munster championship games between Limerick v Clare and Waterford v Clare.

His umpires on the day will be James Dunbar and David Owens (both Askamore), Joe Kelly (Naomh Éanna) and Ian Plunkett (Marshalstown).

Carlow’s Paud O’Dwyer will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Limerick's Johnny Murphy and the Sideline official will be Liam Gordon (Galway).

Elsewhere, Carlow's Patrick Murphy, will referee the Electric Ireland Minor Final between Kilkenny and Galway.

A member of the Ballinkillen club, Murphy was linesman in Croke Park when a late Darragh O'Donovan linesball caused much unrest in the All-Ireland SHC semi final between Limerick and Kilkenny.

In this year’s hurling championship, Murphy has refereed a preliminary quarter-final Senior Hurling Championship fixture – Westmeath v Cork and in the Joe McDonagh Cup, Laois v Westmeath.

Tipperary’s Fergal Horgan will be the standby referee, the other linesman will be Johnny Ryan (Tipperary) and the Sideline Official will be Thomas Walsh (Waterford).