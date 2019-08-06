Dooneen AC reveal details of Munster Mile event at Limerick Racecourse

LIMERICK Athletics Club, Dooneen have launched details of their 2019 'Munster Mile' event.

The second such event takes place on Sunday August 25 in conjunction with the Limerick Show in Limerick Racecourse in Patrickswell.

As well as the Munster Mile, Dooneen AC are also organising a 5k race.

"This event is a fundraiser for the development of our land in Mungret," explains committee member Joe Chawke.

"Dooneen AC is based in the Mungret and Dooradoyle areas of Limerick City with a current membership of over 450 - catering for both juvenile and senior members. Land was purchased at Mungret with the aim of development to include training facilities, clubhouse and a running track which when completed will greatly benefit Raheen, Mungret, Patrickswell and surrounding areas," he outlined.

Chawke added: "Our charity partner for Dooneen at the Racecourse is Pieta House".

"Dooneen at the Racecourse is a great family fun day aimed to encourage people of all abilities to run, jog or walk the Munster Mile or 5K in the stunning surroundings of Limerick Racecourse. There will be pacers running 20, 25, and 30 minutes for the 5K," outlined Chawke.

Entry fee for the Munster Mile is €10 for adults, €15 for the 5K, €5 for all U16s, and €25 for a family.

All race entries include free entry to the Limerick Show.

All finishers of the Munster Mile will receive a commemorative medal. The first 80 people to enter the Munster 5K will receive a

commemorative t-shirt.

There is a prize fund of €1000.

Enter online now at www.dooneenattheracecourse.com