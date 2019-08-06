Six key games as the Limerick SHC resumes this weekend with round three action

THERE are six games down for decision as the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC resumes this weekend after a four month break.

The headline fixture is the clash of back-to-back champions Na Piarsaigh and former champions Kilmallock.

The sides have won eight of the last nine Daly Cup titles and meet on Thursday night in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Now managed by former Tipperary hurling manager Michael Ryan, Na Piarsaigh will be able to call upon seven members of John Kiely's inter-county panel; Mike and Peter Casey, William O'Donoghue, Shane Dowling, Conor Boylan, David Dempsey and Kevin Downes. They also have three hurlers on Billy Lee's inter-county football panel this Summer; Ronan Lynch, Kieran Daly and Gordan Brown.

Kilmallock, managed by former Limerick football manager John Brudair and coached by Fitzgibbon Cup winning manager Jamie Wall, were champions last in 2014.

While the Thursday fixture may capture the imagination of the public the most important fixture could be Saturday's tie between Adare and Doon in Kilmallock.

Doon will be without injured county star Barry Murphy for the remainder of the championship but will be able to call upon Darragh O'Donovan, Richie English and Pat Ryan. This trio and others are also part of the Oola team that has won four games out of four in the Limerick SFC.

Saturday's opponents Adare are like Oola - unbeaten in the Limerick SFC. The Adare hurlers will be able to call upon Limerick captain Declan Hannon - their only inter-county panelist.

With most tipping Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock and Patrickswell to fill three of the four places in the knockout stages, this Adare-Doon game could go a long way towards determining who else advances beyond the group phase.

The third and final game in this group is top v bottom - Patrickswell v South Liberties.

In Group Two, there are also three games are down and all teams have points on the board after the games back in April.

Monaleen are table-toppers and they play Knockainey in Claughaun at lunch-time on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, in Bruff, Murroe-Boher and Ballybrown meet.

On Saturday, in Cappamore it's Ahane against Garryspillane.

Thursday August 8

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Saturday August 10

Patrickswell v South Liberties in Claughaun at 6pm

Doon v Adare in Kilmallock at 6pm

Garryspillane v Ahane in Cappamore at 7.30pm



Sunday August 11

Murroe-Boher v Ballybrown in Bruff at 6pm

Knockainey v Monaleen in Claughaun at 1pm