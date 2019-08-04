Limerick SFC: Wins for Newcastle West, Fr Caseys and Ballylanders

NEWCASTLE West maintained their 100% record in the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC this Sunday evening.

Four wins from four means Newcastle West join Adare and Oola in the knockout stages ahead of the final round of games.

There were also wins for Fr Caseys and Ballylanders.

Newcastle West's 3-8 to 0-7 win over Na Piarsaigh means that the west Limerick men will now play Oola in the final round with the winner into the semi final and the loser going the quarter final route.

The other quarter finalist in this group could come from the winner of the final round group game between St Kierans and Galbally. Na Piarsaigh could also get into the mix if they and Galbally both win their final games - that would mean a three way tie between St Kierans, Galbally and Na Piarsaigh with scoring difference deciding who advances.

At the other end of the table the losing side between Na Piarsaigh and Dromcollogher-Broadford will play St Senans in the relegation play-off.

Newcastle West were 1-3 to 0-4 ahead at half time thanks to a goal from an Iain Corbett penalty.

Corbett added a goal from play in the second half ans Darragh Fox also found the net for the winners.

Elsewhere, Adrian Enright was the late scoring hero for Fr Caseys in a 0-10 to 0-9 win of the Abbeyfeale men over Ballysteen.

Fr Caseys were 0-3 to no score clear after 12-minutes but by half time the game was level, 0-4 each.

Second points of the evening for Danny Neville and James O'Meara had Ballysteen 0-7 to 0-5 clear in the second half.

But Billy Quirke points started the fight back and Adrian Enright scored the final two points to edge Fr Caseys to their third win from four outings.

On Saturday, Ballylanders had a 1-8 to 0-10 win over Monaleen.

Played with a most tricky breeze in Bruff, Monaleen were 0-5 to 0-1 ahead at half time with Brian Donovan and Daniel Enright among the scores.

In the second half Jimmy Barry Murphy frees had the game level after 54-minutes.

Then a Brian O'Connell goal helped Ballylanders 1-5 to 0-5 ahead.

Ger Collins frees and Conor McManus points saw Monaleen battle back but fall just short.

In this group Adare are guaranteed a semi final spot and St Senans are guaranteed to be in the relegation play-off.

Fr Caseys, Ballysteen, Ballylanders and Monaleen are battling for the two quarter final spots.

The final round of games is Adare v Ballylanders, Fr Caseys v Monaleen and Ballysteen v St Senans.

* See the weekend print edition of the Limerick Leader for full match reports on all six weekend games in the Limerick SFC.