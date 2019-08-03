Limerick trio win hurling titles with New York in GAA World Games

A Limerick trio have enjoyed success in the 2019 Renault GAA World Games, which took place for the last week in Waterford and a finals day on Friday in Croke Park.

All the Limerick success came in the colours of New York and on the hurling field.

Doon clubman Gerard McPartland and Monaleen's David Pond were part of the New York team in the Irish Born Hurling Cup, where they lost at the semi-final stage to eventual champions Middle East.

McPartland was centre back on a side that had Galway senior hurler Johnny Glynn as their star man.

While beaten in the Cup, New York and the Limerick pair advanced to win the Sheild title.

New York had better luck in the Native Born Hurling - winning the final in Croke Park.

In that line-up was Nick Corbett. His mother hails from Doon and Nick is a familiar face in east Limerick most summers and indeed trained with Doon while he was back in Ireland from the US each Summer.