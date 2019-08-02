Adare and Oola reach Limerick SFC knockout stages with 100% records
ADARE and Oola have reached the knockout stages of the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC with a game to spare.
The two sides made with four straight wins in the group stages this Friday evening.
Adare defeated St Senans while Oola beat St Kierans.
Back-to-back champions Adare are now guaranteed a direct passage to the semi final ahead of the final group game.
Oola are guaranteed at least a quarter final spot and play Newcastle West in their final group game to determine which side secures the direct route to the semi final.
Oola were 3-8 to 0-15 winners over St Kierans, who will now have to get at least a draw against Galbally in their final round to reach the quarter finals.
Adare had a 2-20 to 0-10 win over St Senans, who are winless and will have to beat Ballysteen in their final game to have any chance of avoiding a relegation play-off.
Adare were 2-11 to 0-5 ahead by half time with both goals for Robbie Bourke.
There are further games in the Limerick SFC on Saturday and Sunday - details here
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on