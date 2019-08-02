Two finals in altered Limerick greyhound racing schedule

THERE were two finals in Limerick Greyhound Stadium last weekend - when racing went to Thursday and Friday to avoid a direct clash with Limerick’s All-Ireland semi final.

And there is another final to come this weekend - the Droopys Nidge at Stud A2 Tri Distance final, worth €2000 to the winner.

Both of last week’s finals were Open Novice 525.

It was a one-two for Noel Moroney of Ennis in the final. His Tiermana Berry won by six and a half lengths in 29.35 - ahead of his Tiermana Holly.

The other final was won in 29.07.

Vigorous Vincent won for Ronny Wuyts of Cashel - just winning on the line. Second was Fish Fingers for Caoimhghinn and Charlie Carey.

The night opened with a win for Denis O’Malley and the Finnure Storm syndicate. Their Finnure Storm won a 525 in 28.51. The winner had a length and three quarters to spare on the line. Second was Air Pilot for Carmel Hennessy of Hospital and Kilmallock trainer Eugene Corkery.

Mary Crotty of O’Briens Bridge had Inislosky Mano as an A9/A10 Maiden 525 winner in 29.91. Beaten, a length and a quarter, into second was Seans Salah for Michael Buckley and Aidan Bennett.

Athea’s Colman Maher had Lawrentian Band as an A7 525 winner. The Michael Shine trained winner had a length and a half to spare on the line in 29.82. Second was Bruff’s Michael McAuliffe with Vivid Green.

There was a sprint win for Kilrush’s Brid and James McMahon with Offshore Beam. The winner had a time of 19.26. Two lengths back in second was Public Place for James Roche and Blarney owner MD Walsh.

Another winner from the west Clare area was Patrick Conlon with Milesian Melody.

The winner was a length clear on the line in the A1 525. The winning time was 29.09. Second was Knockbawn Buddy for Diane and Philip Mahon of Athea with local trainer Michael Shine.

Askeaton’s Michael O’Connell had a winner with Hazelhill Blitz in an A3 525. The winner’s time was 29.13. A length and a half back in second was Clounanna Gilt for Tony Foley of Patrickswell.

The final race of the night was an A0 525 - won in 29.08.

The winner, Lissatouk Bruno, had half a length to spare on the line. Owned by James McMahon in west Clare, the winner came home ahead of Clearly Written for trainer Denis O’Malley and Ballyneety owners; Noel Nash and Gerry McManus.

There was a 10 racecard on Thursday.

The opening race was an A4 525. Victory, in 29.21, went to Ballykildea Don for William and Donagh Walsh of Killaloe. The winner had two lengths to spare on the line. Second was Beron Magoo for Terry Roberts and Paul Blamires of O’Briens Bridge.

Bruff’s Cormac Davern won with Mohane Vicky in an A3 525. The winner was three and a half lengths clear in 29.37. Beaten into second was Abbeyfeale’s Declan O’Connor and Betty O’Sullivan with Match Attack.

Askeaton’s Paul Maher had Court Queen as an A4 525 winner. The Brian Nolan trained winner had a length and a half to spare in 29.52. Second home was Kantoher Lass for Mortimer Kennedy and Newcastle West owner Patrick Leahy.

Another Askeaton winner was Bernadette Walsh. Her Denis O’Malley trained Airfield Heir won an A2 525 in 28.91. Three quarters of a length back in second was Rockvale Zero for David Egan of Newport.

And it was soon a hat-trick for the Askeaton area when John O’Shaughnessy won with Bettyville Lark in an A4 525. The winner’s time of 29.20 just secured the win on the line. Narrowly beaten into second was Sharon Be Slick for Thomas Gallagher of Cooraclare.

There was a sprint win for Fast Road Nora - the Liam Malone owned winner had a time of 19-seconds for the 350. Five lengths back in second was White Hole for Gerard Ryan of Drombanna.

The Kilrush based Moneypoint syndicate won with Moneypoint Wise in an A6 525. The Gerry Holian trained winner had five and a half lengths to spare in 29.30. Second was Keeperhill Sally for Barbara Rees Jones.

Another Co Clare winner was William Keane of Shannon. His Nora Knockbrack won an A5 525 win 30.13. A length and three quarters back in second was Mohane Annie for Cormac Davern of Bruff.

Mungret’s Kathleen Browne and Eamon Quin had General Manager as an A4 525 winner. A time of 29.45 just secured victory on the line. Beaten into second was Coosane Tom for PJ Ryan.

The final race of the Thursday card was an A3 525 - won in 28.97 by Portdrine Lord for Liam Carroll of Cratloe. Three lengths back in second was Cherrygrove Una for John Murphy of Croom.