Limerick SFC: Fr Caseys get victory over Ballylanders

ABBEYFEALE'S Fr Caseys edged past Ballylanders in the final of the round three games in the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC this Wednesday evening.

It finished in Feenagh, Fr Caseys 2-11 Ballylanders 0-11.

The south Limerick men were 1-6 to 1-2 ahead at half time but a strong second half saw the west Limerick side secure the second win from their three outings.

Danny Frewen points helped Ballylanders into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead at the mid-point of the opening half.

Then came a David Ward goal to tie up the game.

A Jimmy Barry Murphy goal for Ballylanders came in the final minute of the half for a four point lead for the 2018 finalists.

In the second half Murphy was to be the only Ballylanders scorer - he finished with 1-6 (0-4frees) of their 1-11 tally.

The game was level, 2-4 to 1-7 before the 10th minute of the second half with Cormac Roche getting the goal for the men in blue and white.

Ballylanders hit back to level for the fourth time as the game entered the final quarter.

But Fr Caseys had points from Adrian Enright, Billy Quirke, Rory O'Brien and Pa O'Connor to seal the win.

Round four takes place this coming weekend.