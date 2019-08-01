Limerick to begin process of reappointing hurling manager John Kiely after his term ends

REAPPOINTING manager John Kiely is now the number one priority according to Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan.

The three year tenure of the 2018 All-Ireland winning manager ended with last Saturday’s Croke Park loss to Kilkenny but the County Board chairman insists that he will move quickly to extend the stay of Kiely and his management team.

“We need to get our ducks in a row as quickly as we can - I feel it’s important to bring certainty to people,” the Limerick GAA chairman told LeaderSport.

“Absolutely is my wish” that Kiely continues in the role, said Cregan.

“They (management) have done and excellent job and given us great days and great success and we have trophies in the cabinet,” said Cregan.

The chairman, along with Limerick GAA secretary Mike O’Riordan and Limerick GAA Treasurer Liam Bourke will meet with John Kiely in the coming weeks.

“We have to sit down and review that last 12-months as we always do,” explained the chairman.

“We have started already looking at the 2020 season - 2019 is over, are we disappointed, yes of course we are bitterly disappointed, but at the end of the day we have to look forward now and regroup. I have no doubt this group of players will do that - they will go at it again, work extremely again, and I believe they will win again,” he said.

“When the dust settles we have to be putting all our resources into efforts to ensure we get back up on the horse and prepare as best we can for the 2020 season.”

He added: “I have to pay tribute to the players, who have taken us on such an amazing journey over the last 12-months and John Kiely and his backroom team – it has come to an end for 2019 but I have no doubt they will come again”.