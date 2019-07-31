Limerick GAA fixture planners confirm three rounds of club hurling championship action

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the fixtures for the next three rounds of club championship action.

After the All-Ireland SHC semi final defeat, players return to club hurling action on the weekend of August 8-11 with action in the SHC, PIHC and IHC.

There will also be action on the weekend of August 15-18 - All-Ireland hurling final weekend!

The final round of group games in the SHC and IHC take place on the weekend of August 29-September 1.

The dates for the knockout stages of the SHC have also been confirmed - the quarter finals are set for September 14, the semi finals on September 22 and final on October 5/6. All knockout games are set for the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

FIXTURES

Bons Secours Hospital Limerick SHC Round 3

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock 08/08 Gaelic Grounds 7.30pm

Patrickswell v South Liberties 10/08 Claughaun 6.00pm

Doon v Adare 10/08 Kilmallock

Garryspillane v Ahane 11/08 Cappamore 7.30pm

Murroe-Boher v Ballybrown 11/08 Bruff 6.00pm

Knockainey v Monaleen 10/08 Claughaun 7.00pm



Bons Secours Hospital Limerick SHC Round 4

Kilmallock v Patrickswell 16/08 Gaelic Grounds 7.30pm

Adare v Na Piarsaigh 17/08 Mungret 7.00pm

South Liberties v Doon 16/08 Caherconlish 6.00pm

Ballybrown v Garryspillane 16/08 Bruff 6.00pm

Monaleen v Murroe-Boher 17/08 Cappamore 6.00pm

Ahane v Knockainey 17/08 Caherconlish 3.00pm



Bons Secours Hospital Limerick SHC Round 5

Kilmallock v South Liberties 31/08 Bruff 6.00pm

Patrickswell v Adare 31/08 Gaelic Grounds 6.00pm

Na Piarsaigh v Doon 31/08 Kilmallock 6.00pm

Knockainey v Garryspillane 01/09 Kilmallock 1.00pm

Murroe-Boher v Ahane 01/09 Caherconlish 1.00pm

Ballybrown v Monaleen 01/09 Claughaun 1.00pm

Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC Round 4

Bruff v Blackrock 08/08 Kilbrredy 7.00pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Bruree 11/08 Kilmallock 1.00pm

Cappamore v Pallasgreen 10/08 Doon 7.00pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Mungret 10/08 Clarina 7.00pm



Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC Round 5

Mungret v Bruree 17/08 Mick Neville Park 6.00pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Bruff 17/08 Claughaun 6.00pm

Blackrock v Cappamore 17/08 Kilteely 6.00pm

Pallasgreen v Dromin-Athlacca 17/08 Hospital 6.00pm

Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC Round 6

Cappamore v Kildimo-Pallaskenry 31/08 Claughaun 3.00pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Blackrock 01/09 Kilbreedy 1.00pm

Bruree v Pallasgreen 31/08 Bruff 4.15pm

Bruff v Mungret 30/08 Mick Neville Park 7.30pm



Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC Round 7

Mungret v Pallasgreen 14/09 Claughaun 3.30pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Dromin-Athlacca 14/09 Ballingarry 3.30pm

Blackrock v Bruree 14/09 Kilmallock 3.30pm

Bruff v Cappamore 14/09 Kilteely 3.30pm

Nick Grene Sportsgrounds Ltd Limerick IHC Round 3

Croom v Na Piarsaigh 10/08 Mungret 6.00pm

Newcastle West v Knockaderry 11/08 Dromcollogher 6.00pm

Tournafulla v Feohanagh 11/08 Newcastle West 6.00pm

Hospital-Herbertstown v Glenroe 09/08 Kilbreedy 7.00pm

Effin v St Patricks 08/08 Clarina 7.00pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Granagh-Ballingarry 11/08 Feeangh 1.00pm



Nick Grene Sportsgrounds Ltd Limerick IHC Round 4

Feohanagh v Newcastle West 18/08 Knockaderry 1.00pm

Knockaderry v Croom 17/08 Ballingarry 6.00pm

Na Piarsaigh v Tournafulla 17/08 The Bog Garden 6.00pm

Granagh-Ballingarry v Effin 18/08 Feeangh 6.00pm

St Patricks v Hospital-Herbertstown 17/08 Cappamore 7.00pm

Glenroe v Dromcollogher-Broadford 16/08 Kilmallock 7.00pm



Nick Grene Sportsgrounds Ltd Limerick IHC Round 5

Newcastle West v Tournafulla 31/08 Dromcollogher 3.00pm

Croom v Feohanagh 31/08 Feeangh 3.00pm

Na Piarsaigh v Knockaderry 31/08 Croagh 3.00pm

Effin v Dromcollogher-Broadford 31/09 Ballingarry 3.00pm

Hospital-Herbertstown v Granagh-Ballingarry 31/08 Kilfinane 3.00pm

Glenroe v St Patricks 31/08 Hospital 3.00pm