Limerick SFC round-up: Champions Adare and Monaleen get wins

CHAMPIONS Adare remain unbeaten after three rounds of the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC.

This Friday evening Adare defeated Ballysteen 1-14 to 1-9, while Monaleen had a 0-13 to 0-4 win over St Senans.

Three in a row seeking Adare were 0-8 to 0-3 ahead at half time in Rathkeale. The men in red and black were eight points clear before Ballysteen got their first score in the game's 25th minute.

A Shane O'Connor goal nine minutes into the second half had Adare 1-11 to 0-5 clear.

A Danny Neville goal did offer hope to Ballysteen but Adare never looked in trouble thanks to a return of seven points from Hugh Bourke and points from Mikey Lyons and David Connolly.

In Clarina, Monaleen turned on the style in the second half to beat St Senans, who failed to score from play in the game - relying on Francis Riordan frees.

St Senans were 0-3 to 0-2 ahead at half time but scored just one in the second half.

Six points in successive at the start of the second half turned the tide in Monaleen's favour with Ger Collins and Brian Donovan leading the scoring charts.

In the Limerick FC, Mungret had a 3-10 to 0-13 win over Gerald Griffins.