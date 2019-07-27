Five-game unbeaten run to semi-final for Limerick Minors

LIMERICK minor hurlers have reached Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final showdown with Kilkenny at Croke Park, 4pm, on the back of an impressive five-game unbeaten run.

Munster champions Limerick remained unbeaten through their four-game campaign in the provincial round robin series.

Diarmuid Mullins’ side opened the round robin series with an exciting 0-19 to 1-16 draw with a fancied Cork side at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in mid-way.

The Shannonsiders recorded their second successive draw when finishing deadlocked 0-11 each with Waterford in Walsh Park at the start of June.

Those two results left Limerick in need of a win when hosting Clare in their third fixture on June 9 at the LIT Gaelic Grounds and the home side duly delivered the goods, edging past a resolute Clare side 0-16 to 0-13.

Limerick then produced their most clinical display of the championship when putting Tipperary to the sword in their final round robin fixture at Semple Stadium on Sunday, June 16.

The Shannonsiders ran out convincing victors on a 3-24 to 1-15 scoreline. Limerick were in control of the contest at half-time after which the visitors held a commanding 10 point lead, 2-13 to 0-9.

That victory over Tipp secured a Munster final showdown for Clare at the LIF Gaelic Grounds on June 30.

After a nervy start, Limerick gained control and ran out deserving claimed their eighth Munster minor title on a 1-17 to 1-11 scoreline.

This was Limerick’s sixth Munster minor hurling final appearance in the last seven years.