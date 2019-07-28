Share your stories and memories from 50 years of Bruff RFC

BRUFF RFC is compiling a club history to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the South Limerick sporting institution. Fifty years ago, two young men, William Conway and Nicklaus Cooke put together a group of people and went off and formed a rugby club.

A lot has happened in the intervening period for All-Ireland League club Bruff RFC and an appeal has now been made to members of the public who has any information or pictures of the past, news clips or stories to come forward.

Bruff RFC is pleased that John Hogan has agreed to put together what will be an account of the previous 50 years through stories, pictures with some detail of the highs and lows.

Bruff has progressed from being a junior club to gaining promotion to senior ranks as well as winning a Munster Senior Cup and All-Ireland Bateman Cup.

On Thursday evening next, August 1 at 8pm John Hogan will be in the clubhouse at Kilballyowen Park to meet people who may have stories to tell of Bruff RFC. Everyone is invited to come along to share their stories and memories.

Meanwhile, Bruff kick-off their Energia AIL Division 2C campaign for next season away to City of Derry on October 5.