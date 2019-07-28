Weekly Limerick Athletics Round Up

The penultimate weekend of the National Championships featured some great performances from a Limerick perspective.

An exciting Girls U15 4x100m relay saw a Dooneen side featuring Aimee Ryan, Emer Conroy, Debbie Lawal and Victoria Amiadamen just edge Leevale for the Gold medal 51.18 to 51.20. It was close all the way with Molly Quirke (just home from Irish College for the day) making a great start from the blocks, Debbie ran a strong second leg into Emer who scorched around the bend to Victoria Amiadamen who fought all the way to steal a great victory.

At U16, a Dooneen Girls side featuring Maria Campbell, Sarah Hosey, Sarah Butler, Debbie Lawal took Silver (behind Ratoath) in 52:36. Maria Campbell also featured in the U17 4x100m Dooneen side which came 4th.

In the Boys 4x100m relay a Dooneen U18 side featuring Tessy Lawal, Dior Lawal, Jeffrey Okwnegbe and Okeke Davis took Silver in 46.36.

At Juvenile B Dooneens Molly Quirke performed well to take 4th in the U15 Long Jump (4.32). Clubmate Alan McCutcheon took the U14 High Jump Gold clearing 1.33.

Kilmallock AC/Red Cross 5K Fun Run

Held in aid of the South Limerick Red Cross last Saturday, many of Limericks established athletes were in attendance. Taking 1st place was Niall O’Riordan (An Brú) in 16:47,followed in 2nd by Cormac Downes (Dooneen) in 17:55.The Kilmallock trio of John Paul McCarthy (18:48),Donie Dwane (19:51) and Tony McMahon (21:02) were 3rd,4th and 5th respectively. First woman was Annette O’Reilly (Kilfinane AC) in 22:47,2nd was Nuala Collins (KIlmallock) in 23:30,3rd-Sonya Collins 25:51,4th-Breda Moloney (An Brú) 28:17,5th-Derval Kenny (An Brú) 28:42.

Around the Country and International

Jack O’Connor (Ard Scoil Ris /Dooneen) was part of the Irish Schools U17 4x400m relay team which took Silver (4:25.11) behind winners England in the SIAB International meet in Swansea Wales. Megan Lenihan (Hazelwood/North Cork) was 5th (36.82) in the U14,1KG Discus while Laura Frawley (St. Marys AC/St.Marys Charleville was 3rd in the High Jump (1.71m)

Shane Ryan (Dooneen) completed the Killarney half-marathon in 1:22:39. The West Limerick duo of Gerard Hanlon and Marcella McGrath finished in 1:32:13 and 1:39:04.

Dave Hanlon (Limerick AC) was 2nd in the Brandon Bay 10K in 38:24

Declan Guina (West Limerick) was 3rd in the 3000m in 9:30.66 in the Cork Athletics Graded League Round 4,Sophie Moroney (Emerald ) was 3rd in the 800m in 2:27.58.

In a time of 1:59 Tom Blackburn (Moreabbey Milers) won the Munster Half Marathon League event in the Galtees.

Fixtures

Curraghchase 10k, Sunday 11th August, 11 am, Kilcornan

Dooneen at the Racecourse, Munster Mile and 5K ,Sunday 25th August dooneenattheracecourse.com