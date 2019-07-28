South Africa's form will dictate Ireland's World Cup journey

The first game of the Rugby World Cup is now less than 60 days away.

Ireland will open their campaign against Scotland on September 21.

The schedule is hectic, with (potentially) seven games in seven weeks required to win it all.

Ireland are expected to navigate the Pool stage with relative ‘ease’

Wins over Scotland, Japan, Russia and Samoa would guarantee Ireland top spot and a meeting with the second placed side from Pool B containing New Zealand, Italy, South Africa and Canada.

Barring a complete shock, the top two spots in that Pool will be filled by South Africa and New Zealand.

The ‘All-Blacks’ are favourites for the World Cup, so they ‘should’ win that one.

This leaves Ireland facing South Africa in the quarter final on the weekend of October 19.

Munster fans will recognise familiar faces on the South African sidelines as Rassie Erasmus, Jacques Nienaber and Aled Walters have taken over the reins of the ‘Bokke’

The ‘Erasmus effect’ is already bearing fruit and the Springboks have even changed their selection policy to suit their World Cup plans.

The men in (darker) green will be bursting at the seams with talent from all over Europe and from Super Rugby as they chase their third World Cup crown.

Some might say they will be ‘waiting in the long grass’ for Ireland, but by the time this South Africa team arrive in Japan, it won't be waiting in the long grass, it will have trampled a large path to the quarter finals. Remember, if they beat the AB's, we get them. . .